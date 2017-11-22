All Sections
    • NEWS

    Justin Trudeau's Wax Statue Isn't Exactly Impressing Users On Twitter

    "They got his face all wrong."

    11/22/2017 12:32 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    A Montreal wax museum unveiled its statue of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, but many people have pointed out it looks nothing like Justin Trudeau.

    THE CANADIAN PRESS
    A wax sculpture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown during a ceremony at the Grevin museum in Montreal on Nov. 21, 2017.

    Some wax sculpture critics on Twitter said the Grevin Wax Museum's latest inanimate resident resembled certain actors:






    Others said the wax statue, sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray, seemed to portray ... alternate versions of the prime minister:


    But mostly users just wanted to share their general (critical) thoughts on the statue:


    We can all agree, however, that the statue got one thing extremely right: the socks.

    The Canadian Press
    Maple Leaf socks are shown on a wax sculpture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a ceremony at the Grevin museum in Montreal on Nov. 21, 2017.

    With a file from The Canadian Press

