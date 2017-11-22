A Montreal wax museum unveiled its statue of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, but many people have pointed out it looks nothing like Justin Trudeau.

A wax sculpture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown during a ceremony at the Grevin museum in Montreal on Nov. 21, 2017.

Some wax sculpture critics on Twitter said the Grevin Wax Museum's latest inanimate resident resembled certain actors:

1980s Sean Penn to play Justin Trudeau in new Hollywood biopic! https://t.co/uyFTCArfp8 November 22, 2017

A Montreal museum has unveiled a wax figure of Sean Penn disguised as Justin Trudeau #CDNpoli pic.twitter.com/YRI7aNwjgj — Mark Critch (@markcritch) November 22, 2017

This looks like Trudeau as portrayed by Sean Penn. https://t.co/gy3MZKmdsU November 22, 2017

Kinda looks like Bill Pullman — The Dude (@Elduderino_420) November 22, 2017

They got his face all wrong. He looks more like the actor from Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Google it. #pmjt



Montreal museum unveils wax Justin Trudeau: Recreating PM's great hair was biggest challenge https://t.co/Tw3HEIbf1t November 22, 2017

Looks more like @SteveCarell ? — Susan Crane (@susan_crane) November 22, 2017

Others said the wax statue, sculpted by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray, seemed to portray ... alternate versions of the prime minister:

Is it just me or does the wax statue of Justin Trudeau look more like a future Trudeau when the stress catches up with him at the end of his term and actually starts looking his age?

https://t.co/cilYpP6Cvn — Erick Espinosa (@Erick__Espinosa) November 22, 2017

The Trudeau wax figure is like one of those nightmares where you think it's him from behind but you turn it around and the face is all wrong https://t.co/FI0BOhTqvr — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) November 22, 2017

Justin Trudeau, and Montreal's Grevin wax museum version of #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/pVjVtJkzxG — Bold Knight Nanaimo (@BoldKnightNan) November 22, 2017

But mostly users just wanted to share their general (critical) thoughts on the statue:

Okay so the Justin Trudeau wax sculpture is bad, but that tie knot is what is really bugging me. — Samantha son of Greg (@sam_gregson) November 22, 2017

if you're having a bad day take comfort in the fact that you aren't Justin Trudeau's wax figure pic.twitter.com/3edBA6jL9u — Catherine (@CatherineAbes) November 22, 2017

We can all agree, however, that the statue got one thing extremely right: the socks.

Maple Leaf socks are shown on a wax sculpture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a ceremony at the Grevin museum in Montreal on Nov. 21, 2017.

With a file from The Canadian Press