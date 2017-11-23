10 Chicken Soup Recipes To Get You Through Cold And Flu Season

Another cold and flu season is upon us, and along with the cough and sniffles comes the stockpiling of tissues and lozanges.

While drug store medications can certainly help to ease the symptoms of colds and flus, chicken soup is a natural, go-to option for many.

Research has shown that homemade chicken soup contains several ingredients — including garlic, onions, and sometimes ginger — that can help to boost the immune system and ease the symptoms of illness. Warmth from the broth can also help ease nasal congestion, while soothing a sore throat. That cuppa soup also helps get you the all-important fluids that are lost when you're dealing with a cold.

So if you're feeling under the weather, whip yourself up (or better yet, get someone else to do it for you) one of these delicious chicken soup recipes.

1. Chicken Zoodle Faux Pho

Perfect for those eschewing gluten, or who come down with more than just a "carb flu" in the middle of their Whole30, this recipe is slurpable and full of Asian-inspired flavours.

Get the recipe at Eat, Heal, Thrive.

2. Chicken Pot Pie Soup

All the creamy, comforting goodness of chicken pot pie... in a soup? Sign us up!

Get the recipe at My Heart Beets.

3. Roast Chicken Soup

This hearty chicken soup recipe packs a rich flavour punch thanks to the addition of pan drippings into the broth. Use turkey in place of chicken after the holidays to switch things up. Get the recipe at It's All About AIP.

4. Easy 30-Minute Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Ready in just 30 minutes, this recipe is quick enough to whip up even on a weekday when you get home late from the office.

Get the recipe at Averie Cooks.

5. Chicken "Noodle" Soup

This recipe features delicate enoki mushrooms in place of the classic noodle, as well as healing and flavourful seasonings such as ginger, garlic, and turmeric.

Get the recipe at Rebecca Weber.

6. Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

You can't go wrong with a classic, and this recipe offers up all the traditional ingredients like carrots, celery, onion, and good ol' chicken.

Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven.

7. Chicken Detox Soup

This soup features loads of veggies along with ginger to help kick your immune system up a notch.

Get the recipe at A Spicy Perspective.

8. Chicken and Honeydew Melon Soup

The addition of fresh melon gives this soup a subtle sweetness that is refreshing during cold, dreary winter months. It cooks up quickly and is easily customizable with whatever ingredients you have on hand.

Get the recipe at Provincial Paleo.

9. Chicken Noodle Soup

You'll never buy canned again after trying this warm, soothing, delicious soup. Perfect for a rainy day or weekend batch cook session.

Get the recipe at Stuck In Thyme.

10. Creamy Chicken And Wild Rice Soup

Smooth and silky, this soup is nutrient-dense thanks to the addition of wild rice, and is kid-approved.

Get the recipe at My Kitchen Escapades.

