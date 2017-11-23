It finally happened!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged and will wed in spring 2018, confirmed Prince Charles on Monday, ending months of speculation.

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

His official residence Clarence House released a statement from Charles and his wife Camilla, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, saying, "We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed."

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

Kensington Palace revealed on Twitter that the couple would be conducting a photo call and a broadcast interview later on Monday.

It also noted that Prince Harry informed the Queen and other close members of the Royal Family about the news, and that he and Markle got engaged in London earlier this month.

Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Regland, wished the couple a "lifetime of happiness" via a statement from Kensintgon Palace.

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

"We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," Prince William and Kate Middleton said in a statement.

The news comes after a whirlwind romance for the couple, who met in London in the summer of 2016.

Rumours of a possible engagement began to swirl after Markle, 36, shut down her lifestyle website The Tig in April, before ending her partnership with Canadian clothing brand Reitmans, for which she was a brand ambassador.

Meghan Markle leaves the 'Today Show' taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

The couple also attended two weddings together that spring, including Harry's close pal's nuptials in Jamaica as well as Pippa Middleton's ceremony, prompting royal watchers to watch for an imminent engagement.

Speculation reached a fever pitch in May, when the couple attended the same polo match, and later on, embracing in a parking lot.

Meghan Markle flies into UK to watch boyfriend #princeharry play polo at semi-formal engagement raising money for charity. #royals pic.twitter.com/0ufRXn3NOW — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 6, 2017

In early August, the couple took off for a romantic safari vacation to mark Markle's 36th birthday.

Tomorrow's front page: Besotted Prince Harry wraps an arm around girlfriend Meghan Markle on romantic holiday for her 36th birthday pic.twitter.com/kf6VBiGMog — The Sun (@TheSun) August 4, 2017

But it wasn't until Markle made the cover of the October issue of Vanity Fair, declaring that the couple was "in love," when most people assumed an engagement was inevitable.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," she told the mag. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

She continued: "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

Not long after the magazine hit newsstands, Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, ensuring that naysayers had nothing left to say about the legitimacy of their relationship. Basically, they made it official.

Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

Harry was even photographed kissing Markle on the cheek (in front of her mom!) while watching the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

Prince Harry kissing Meghan Markle is the best picture we've seen ALL YEAR! https://t.co/A6eHd8Fqwa pic.twitter.com/MHofZQ6obE — HELLO! (@hellomag) October 1, 2017

In November, Markle completed filming on what's reportedly her last season of the TV show "Suits," and was seen moving out of her Toronto home to settle with Harry in the U.K. at his home Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace.

As we've previously reported, Markle, an American actress, could end up with the title Princess Henry of Wales once she and Harry, 33, wed.

Upon their marriage, Harry's title will also change, with many predicting that he will be named the Duke of Sussex, meaning that Markle could become the Duchess of Sussex, although Elle.com notes the prince could be given the Duke of Clarence, Oxford, Cumberland or Buckingham.

Prince Harry and his girlfriend actress Meghan Markle watch the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

This will be Harry's first marriage and Markle's second — her first marriage, to American film and TV producer Trevor Engelson, ended in divorce in 2013 after two years.