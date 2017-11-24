LIFESTYLE

Meet Roy Rana, Team Canada's First POC Head Basketball Coach

Roy Rana was born and raised in Toronto and while he never played basketball at an elite level, he's now landed the job as Team Canada's Men's Basketball head coach. It's a position he calls a special responsibility, not only as a coach but as the first person of colour ever to head a Canadian national basketball team. Now while his background as a visible minority may be a first for some, Rana says this kind of diversity is a hallmark of Canadian basketball and something he plans to use as a strength.