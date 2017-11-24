All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Meet Roy Rana, Team Canada's First POC Head Basketball Coach

    Roy Rana was born and raised in Toronto and while he never played basketball at an elite level, he's now landed the job as Team Canada's Men's Basketball head coach. It's a position he calls a special responsibility, not only as a coach but as the first person of colour ever to head a Canadian national basketball team. Now while his background as a visible minority may be a first for some, Rana says this kind of diversity is a hallmark of Canadian basketball and something he plans to use as a strength.

    More Videos

    Shad On Canadian Identity: Canada's 'Still Figurin...
    B.C. Baby's Mad Dash To Catch 'Jeopardy' I
    What Does Your Nose Do, Exactly? A Lot, Actually.
    Greta Gerwig Hopeful For Woman In Film Amidst Harv...
    SPONSORED: Mother Mother Performs ‘Baby Boy'

    Popular Videos

    More On This Topic