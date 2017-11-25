President Donald Trump claimed Friday that he rejected a not-quite-official offer to be Time Magazine's "Person of the Year."

Via Twitter, Trump claimed the magazine had told him he would "probably" be selected as Person of the Year. According to Trump, however, "probably" wasn't good enough.

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot," the president tweeted. "I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

Time named Trump its Person of the Year last year. In June, The Washington Post reported that several of Trump's clubs display what appears to be a cover from a 2009 issue of Time with Trump himself on the front. The image, however, is a fake; no such issue of the magazine exists.