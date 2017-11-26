All Sections
    LIVING

    Canadians Are Really Torn On The Grey Cup Rendition Of 'O Canada'

    Things got pretty heated on Twitter.

    11/26/2017 19:48 EST | Updated 3 hours ago
    TSN/Twitter
    Canadians had some strong opinions about the rendition of O Canada that opened the 2017 Grey Cup.

    Anyone who says Canadians are polite hasn't gone on Twitter while the national anthem is sung on TV.

    Before kickoff at Sunday's Grey Cup, fans were treated to a singalong version of the national anthem led by Choir Choir Choir. But many fans didn't think it was a treat at all.

    Some didn't like the pop tone.

    Some thought it was too rushed.

    Some were angry.

    One guy likened it to, um, terrorism.

    Others chimed in to say it was just fine — or, the greatest rendition of O Canada ever.

    Canadians are known to be merciless when it comes to creative renditions of the song. Nelly Furtado learned that the hard way when she sang O Canada at the NBA All-Star game in 2016. And one MP's successful bid to officially change the wording of the song sparked a very emotional debate.

