Canadians Are Really Torn On The Grey Cup Rendition Of 'O Canada'

Anyone who says Canadians are polite hasn't gone on Twitter while the national anthem is sung on TV.
Before kickoff at Sunday's Grey Cup, fans were treated to a singalong version of the national anthem led by Choir Choir Choir. But many fans didn't think it was a treat at all.
A very Canadian edition of the national anthem for the 105th #GreyCup in Ottawa 🍁 pic.twitter.com/awlyZy5PDz— TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2017
Some didn't like the pop tone.
I'm actually mad about that version of O Canada. It's our national anthem, not a pop sing-along for your next single. #GreyCup— Kate Goodhelpsen (@kgoodhelp) November 26, 2017
Some thought it was too rushed.
What are they doing to the Canadian anthem? It isn't a race to the end of the song! #GreyCup— Sharon (@saskie35) November 26, 2017
Some were angry.
Let me lead the #GreyCupchoir by pointing out how embarrassing that national anthem was. Treat it with respect or don't sing it at all. Shameful. #cdnpoli #gostampsgo #greycup— Keean Bexte (@3conomic) November 26, 2017
Imma just pretend this anthem never happened. Let's never speak of it again. #GreyCup— Tony Allen (@TonyRougeRadio) November 26, 2017
Anybody watching whatever this anthem performance is? Is this the Grey Cup or a middle school assembly? #GREYCUP— Jeff McEnery (@JeffMcEnery) November 26, 2017
@CFL what the fuck was that version of the anthem?!?! Nobody asked for a God damn campfire sing-along. That was a fucking disgrace to Canada. How the hell did you guys decided and then approve that?!?! You guys really fucked up this one!! #GreyCup #GreyCup2017— Calvin Lee 🇨🇦 (@calvinstampsfan) November 26, 2017
Respect your national anthem, get off the field #GreyCup— HabsFanInTO (@HabsFanInTO) November 26, 2017
One guy likened it to, um, terrorism.
The dudes that sang the national anthem at the #GreyCup should be tried for domestic terrorism.— Ryan is a cool Dude (@RyanisaCoolDude) November 26, 2017
Others chimed in to say it was just fine — or, the greatest rendition of O Canada ever.
That national anthem was fine and everyone should stop being so grumpy about it #greycup— Festive Eric Bell 🔔❄️🎄 (@eric_bellMB) November 26, 2017
Just starting the #GreyCup on PVR, and without knowing what the Twitterverse thought, I loved that snowy introduction and anthem!— Jeremy (@Johnny_Canuck_) November 26, 2017
Way to go @choirchoirchoir Best national anthem ever! Go @TorontoArgos! #GreyCup— Jaye Robinson (@JayeRobinson) November 26, 2017
We don't all have to be crusty ol' grumps all the time. It's okay to think that was a cool way to do the national anthem. #greycup— Mike McKinnon (@mikemckinnon) November 26, 2017
Was really into that @choirchoirchoir anthem! 👏🏻 #GreyCup— Kate McKenna (@_KateMcKenna) November 26, 2017
Canadians are known to be merciless when it comes to creative renditions of the song. Nelly Furtado learned that the hard way when she sang O Canada at the NBA All-Star game in 2016. And one MP's successful bid to officially change the wording of the song sparked a very emotional debate.
Previously On HuffPost: