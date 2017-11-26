Shania Twain performs during the halftime show during the 105th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders on Nov. 26, 2017 in Ottawa.

Shania Twain may have unknowingly recorded the latest Heritage Minute Sunday night.

The Canadian artist arrived at the TD Place Stadium in Ottawa for the 105th Grey Cup halftime show on a ... dog sled.

While it was snowing.

Oh, she was also greeted by several Mounties upon her disembarking from said sled.

Friends, trust that we are sure as HECK not making this up:

.@ShaniaTwain just entered the #GreyCup halftime show on a dogsled. Tune in to @CFLonTSN now to catch the show! pic.twitter.com/JOcgFzox3X November 27, 2017

If you are currently flinging random objects at your screen and shouting "THIS IS THE MOST CANADIAN THING EVER," you are not alone.

Twitter lit up with reactions to the ultra-Canadian display:

Shania Twain. On a dog sled. With Mountie escort. At the #GreyCup. We are at Maximum Canadian tonight, folks. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 27, 2017

A SLED TEAM OF HUSKIES JUST BROUGHT SHANIA ONTO THE FIELD FOR THE GREY CUP HALFTIME PERFORMANCE, THIS IS CANADA AS HELL November 27, 2017

Grey Cup in nation's capital. A blizzard. Mounties. Lumberjacks. Shania Twain. Hey, hosers, we're a beaver covered in maple syrup away from most Canadian thing ever. — randy turner (@randyturner15) November 27, 2017

On a scale of 1 to "Shania Twain coming out on dogsled during the middle of snowstorm for the #GreyCup in Ottawa" ... How Canadian are you? — Sam (@SLM9461) November 27, 2017

You can't make this stuff up:

Canadian football. Snow covered field. Shania Twain. If that Moose on the Loose runs thru the halftime show I'm gonna die of patriotism. — Andy (@_rallycap) November 27, 2017

It's snowing like crazy, country royalty Shania Twain just arrived by dog sled and she's singing 🇨🇦classics. This is Canadian as heck and I love it.❤️ — MoniKa Platek (@MonikaPlatek) November 27, 2017

SHANIA TWAIN ENTERED THE STADIUM ON A DOGSLED FOR THE HALFTIME SHOW OF THE #GreyCup AND THEN WALKED UP THE STAGE BY A MOUNTY. THIS IS THE MOST CANADIAN THING I'VE EVER SEEN — Brock Haggard (@bhaggard89) November 27, 2017

'Yes B'y'

This just in! #GreyCup Shania Twain just spotted on sidelines preparing for her Halftime show! pic.twitter.com/zifJUZVXBO — Clarence Michon (@Michon72) November 27, 2017

sleigh queen sleigh https://t.co/H8hbfixUOu — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) November 27, 2017

Shania Twain just rode in on a dog sled escorted by mounties wearing a red sequined jumpsuit. #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/iCZPwJmiqu — Kay L. (@kaysaysnay) November 27, 2017

Yes B'y. @ShaniaTwain singing it live at Grey Cup. Attaway. — Alan Doyle (@alanthomasdoyle) November 27, 2017

Twain opened the show with her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much," which led into "Life's About to Get Good'' from her new album. She capped the performance with the 1997 jam, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!''

Sunday wasn't Twain's first football halftime show. She performed at both the 2002 Grey Cup and the 2003 Super Bowl.

Canadian hip-hop artist SonReal performed in the pre-game show, while Toronto-based singing group Choir! Choir! Choir! led the crowd in the singing of O Canada. The latter performance's poppy tone left a lot of viewers torn.

With files from The Canadian Press

