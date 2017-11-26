All Sections
    LIVING

    Grey Cup 2017: Shania Twain Arrives At Halftime Show On A Dog Sled, Unlocks Peak Canada

    This is almost unbelievable.

    11/26/2017 21:38 EST | Updated 1 hour ago
    The Canadian Press
    Shania Twain performs during the halftime show during the 105th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and the Calgary Stampeders on Nov. 26, 2017 in Ottawa.

    Shania Twain may have unknowingly recorded the latest Heritage Minute Sunday night.

    The Canadian artist arrived at the TD Place Stadium in Ottawa for the 105th Grey Cup halftime show on a ... dog sled.

    While it was snowing.

    Oh, she was also greeted by several Mounties upon her disembarking from said sled.

    Friends, trust that we are sure as HECK not making this up:


    If you are currently flinging random objects at your screen and shouting "THIS IS THE MOST CANADIAN THING EVER," you are not alone.

    Twitter lit up with reactions to the ultra-Canadian display:


    You can't make this stuff up:


    'Yes B'y'


    Twain opened the show with her 1998 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much," which led into "Life's About to Get Good'' from her new album. She capped the performance with the 1997 jam, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!''

    Sunday wasn't Twain's first football halftime show. She performed at both the 2002 Grey Cup and the 2003 Super Bowl.

    Canadian hip-hop artist SonReal performed in the pre-game show, while Toronto-based singing group Choir! Choir! Choir! led the crowd in the singing of O Canada. The latter performance's poppy tone left a lot of viewers torn.

    With files from The Canadian Press

