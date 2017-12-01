Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu stands in the House of Commons to read a poem criticizing the government's pot bill.

When it comes to criticizing the government's marijuana legislation, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu sure has a way with words.

In May, she blasted the Liberals' Cannabis Act by saying it could potentially pave the way for kids to become "drug mules" at schools.

And on Friday, after months of debate over Bill C-45, the Ontario MP embraced the power of poetry to deliver her denunciation of the legislation.

Gladu rose in the House of Commons just before question period to read a poem blasting C-45, or as she called it, "the bill that is bad."

Watch Gladu unleash her rhymes in the video embedded above, or check out the lines to her poem below:

'I want to protest an ill-thought out bill That is passing through Parliament here on the hill The bill that is bad is called C-45 It has so many flaws it just shouldn't survive The Grits would allow four pot plants in each dwelling Regardless of how bad each place will be smelling With mould, ventilation as issues unplanned This bill will not keep pot from our children's hands There are more new infractions within this new rule That are our courts will be flooded, as will every school With drug-impaired driving and challenges there, The doubling of traffic deaths, and Liberals don't care The provinces and police in every town Have all asked the Liberals to slow this bill down With nearly 200 more days left till the day Nobody but our party stands in the way We hope that the Senate will do its true deed And keep our great country safe from all the weed

The Liberals moved one step closer to legalizing marijuana on Monday after Bill C-45 received final approval in the House. The government is aiming to have pot legalized in Canada by July 1, 2018.

The bill will still have to be reviewed by the Senate, where Conservatives have threatened to hold up its passage.

With files from The Canadian Press