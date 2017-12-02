Randy Bachman Invites Stranger To Neil Young's Exclusive Concert

Randy Bachman closes the show during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2017.

Icon Neil Young played an invitation-only concert in his hometown of Omemee, Ont. (population: 1,247) on Friday night. Though the show was streamed online, only an elite 225 people got to be there in person.

One of those people was musician Randy Bachman of Guess Who and Bachman Turner Overdrive fame — who had the misfortune to lose his phone that day.

But there's an easy solution for such a problem — just make sure you lose your phone in Canada.

Meet Barry Killen. He found my cell on the road and called a friend to safely return it. He said all he wanted was a selfie but I have 2 tix to Neil Young's show tonight so we're going to rock out. People like this make me so proud to be Canadian! Thanks, Barry! pic.twitter.com/Za8ARBFwVF December 1, 2017

According to a tweet by Bachman, someone named Barry Killen found his phone and called a friend to return it on Friday.

Bachman then revealed: "He said all he wanted was a selfie but I have 2 tix to Neil Young's show tonight so we're going to rock out. People like this make me so proud to be Canadian!"

Fans responded with praise for Killen and of course, plenty of "taking care of business jokes" too.

That's beyond cool. Well done sir #takincareofbusiness👍 — Sean Murphy (@suburbansean) December 1, 2017

Take care of business, get taken care of. Gotta love Randy Bachman! https://t.co/M8WKwKGPd3 — Justin Pierrot (@stormlandbrand) December 2, 2017

The acoustic concert celebrated the release of Young's new album The Visitor as well as the unveiling of an online archive of his work.

CTV said proceeds from the show would be donated to the local Scott Young Public School, named after Neil's father who was a novelist, journalist and early host of "Hockey Night In Canada."

