Daryl Katz takes ownership of the Edmonton Oilers during a news conference at Rexall Arena in Edmonton on July 2, 2008. Katz has reportedly purchased a Malibu mansion in a transaction that is said to be the priciest in L.A. history.

The Edmonton Oilers may be having a rough start to the hockey season, but their owner is about to make L.A.'s most expensive property his home.

Billionaire Daryl Katz has reportedly bought the Los Angeles area's most expensive listing ever, an oceanfront, 22,000-square-foot mansion in the ritzy beachfront community of Malibu.

According to reports at Curbed L.A. and TMZ, Katz paid US$120 million (C$152 million) for the six-acre property, of which $85 million was for the house, and $35 million for its contents.

Architectural Digest, which featured the property in 2014, reports the contents of the house include numerous works by artists such as Damien Hirst, Ed Ruscha and Sterling Ruby.

To give you an idea of just how opulent this property is: Prior to being put up for sale, it was being rented out for no less than US$750,000 (C$952,000) a month.

Its seller, Kurt Rappaport, is a superstar realtor in the L.A. area and co-founder of Westside Estate Agency.

Edmonton native Katz made his fortune in the pharmacy business, buying the struggling Rexall chain in the 1990s and building it into the prominent retailer it is today. Forbes magazine estimates his fortune at US$2.9 billion (C$3.7 billion), making Katz the 13th-richest person in Canada.

In recent years, Katz has focused his efforts on the Oilers, which he bought in 2008, and on the redevelopment of downtown Edmonton. With the city of Edmonton, he developed the Rogers Arena, and is leading the redevelopment of a 25-acre area around the stadium, a $2.5-billion project dubbed the Ice District.

