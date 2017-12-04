All Sections
    NEWS

    Winklevoss Twins, Who Sued Mark Zuckerberg, Are World's First Bitcoin Billionaires

    The Winklevoss twins are the first-ever bitcoin billionaires. After suing Mark Zuckerberg in 2004 for allegedly stealing the idea for Facebook, the two invested $11 million of their settlement into bitcoin in 2013. On Monday morning, bitcoin's value soared to $11,413.46, earning the duo a $1.046 billion investment, according to The New York Post. Over the weekend, bitcoin recovered from a 20 percent plunge and reached a record high above $11,700.

