John Oliver Calls Out Dustin Hoffman To His Face Over Groping Accusations

John Oliver and Dustin Hoffman got into a heated exchange regarding the sexual harassment allegations leveled at the actor during a panel discussion Monday night at a benefit event for the Tribeca Film Institute.

Oliver was moderating a pre-screening panel discussion about the 20th anniversary of the film "Wag the Dog" when he asked Hoffman about allegations that he groped a 17-year-old intern on the set of a 1985 movie. Hoffman issued an apology after writer Anna Graham Hunter came forward with the allegations last month in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation," Hoffman said at the time. "I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

According to video captured by The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik, Oliver told Hoffman that his apology in response to the allegation seemed dismissive and like a "cop out."

"I'm not the moral arbiter of anything," Oliver said before quoting Hoffman's apology. "'It's not reflective of who I am.' It's that kind of response to this stuff that pisses me off because it is reflective of who you were if it happened and you've given no evidence to show that it didn't happen. Then there was a period of time for awhile when you were creeping around women."

The testy exchange went on for about 15 minutes, according to journalists in the audience. Oliver moved the conversation to another topic, but Hoffman returned to the discussion, which set off another 15-minute argument.

All hell has now broken loose on this Wag The Dog panel. The subject seemed over after seven minutes but Hoffman brought it up again, saying Oliver is not keeping an "open mind" and is unquestionably believing accusers, and a testy five minutes followed. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

And now the _ audience _ is arguing volubly back and forth about whether Hoffman is upstanding and Oliver should be asking the questions. Not sure I've ever seen anything like it at a screening panel. — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) December 5, 2017

This photo was taken before #92Y panel discussion got v heated; John Oliver asked Dustin Hoffman about the sexual assault allegations against him... Hoffman denied knowing the woman. pic.twitter.com/xihbNt50fM — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodestaTV) December 5, 2017

"You've made this incredible assumption about me, sir." Hoffman said to Oliver. Oliver says it's something he had to bring it up before we watch the film #wagthedog — Laura Podesta (@LauraPodestaTV) December 5, 2017