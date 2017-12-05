The Ford 2011 F-250 Super Duty Power Stroke diesel pickup truck is driven during a media test drive in Prescott, Ariz., on Tuesday, March 2, 2010.

If you have a Lexus GX 460 SUV, you may want to mount a security camera on the dashboard.

The 2015 version was the most-stolen vehicle in the country last year, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

The organization publishes a yearly list of the most-pilfered cars, based on insurance claims from auto insurance providers.

Vehicle theft went down slightly from 2015 to 2016, according to the IBC. More than 78,000 cars were stolen last year.

Ford F350 and F250 Super Duty pickup-truck owners should also be extra cautious. For the past few years, those models have either ranked highly or at the top of the most-stolen list, with thieves preferring versions from the early-to-mid-2000s.

The 2016 Toyota 4Runner SUV also made this year's top 10.

"We see from this list that criminals continue to favour all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, older, high-end vehicles," said Dan Service, acting national director of investigative services at IBC in a press release.

Lexus GX 460 SUVs are seen on a sales lot on April 13, 2010 in Coconut Creek, Fla.

Certain parts of the country are more prone to this kind of crime, too. Alberta sees nearly 30 per cent of all car thefts in Canada, according to the IBC.

Guelph, Ont. also reported the biggest jump in activity in the country, with a nearly 50-per-cent increase, according to Statistics Canada data.

But regardless of your vehicle or community, you should always play it safe.

"It takes less than a minute for a car thief to steal your vehicle," said Kim Donaldson, IBC's vice-president, Ontario, in a press release.

"If you've gone to the trouble of buying a car that has a theft deterrent system, don't make it easy for thieves by leaving the keys in the car."

While nearly three-quarters of cars stolen across the country were recovered last year, don't rely on that happening.

The organization has other tips to protect your vehicle. Park in well-lit areas, tuck your valuables in the trunk and take insurance and ownership documents with you when you leave the car.

