This Zamboni Gingerbread Kit Is Possibly The Most Canadian Thing Ever

Move over, Shania Twain on a dog sled at the Grey Cup.

There's another contender for peak Canada, and it comes with ready-to-use icing.

Yes, that is an NHL zamboni gingerbread kit featuring Canadian hockey team logos such as the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks.

A Reddit user posted the image to the social news aggregation site on Wednesday, where it elicited jealous comments such as "OMG where do you buy this," and soon devolved into typical Canadian reactions such as "where's the beaver driver?" and "he drank too much maple syrup."

The gingerbread kit, which appears to be available at Loblaws, Your Independent Grocer, Amazon (where it's currently sold out), and Top Dog Collectibles, sells for around $14.99 and has been around for a few years, but somehow flew largely under the radar.

Those who have spotted the kit in the wild (a.k.a. the store), have been quick to point out its epic Canadian-ness.

You know you are from Canada when.... yep that's a gingerbread zamboni kit! #gingerbreadhouse #hockey #zamboni #onlyincanada A post shared by Eccentric Elena (@eccentricelena) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:37pm PST

This is a very Canadian holiday product: gingerbread Zamboni kit. pic.twitter.com/gtdvMGCM3X — Andrea (@andreakw) November 26, 2017

It's even made some Americans jealous (as they should be).

How come only Canada has the gingerbread Zamboni kit? I'm outraged!https://t.co/cSQfA1Rl0r pic.twitter.com/dLt8vLw4yw — Brandi Hallmark Boxing Day Movie (@ItsTheBrandi) January 3, 2017

Just like Anne Murray's Christmas album, Tim Hortons ornaments, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a Christmas sweater, the zamboni gingerbread kit will now forever be part of our most Canadian Christmas traditions.

Maybe it will even be featured in a Heritage Minute.

