    Meghan Markle's Former Toronto Home Is For Sale

    It'll set you back a cool $1.395 million.

    12/09/2017 19:42 EST | Updated 16 minutes ago
    • Sarah Rieger Sarah Rieger is a journalist based in Calgary. She also writes for CBC News.
    Meghan Markle's former Toronto home is on the market.

    For just $1.395 million you could live in a modest, two-story abode that was once home to future royalty.

    Markle lived in the home while filming the TV show "Suits," which is shot in Toronto. She recently quit the show and moved to her new address in London — a cottage outside Kensington Palace — before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Nov. 27.

    Her former home is located on 10 Yarmouth Road in Seaton Village, west of downtown.

    It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

    The home is owned by stylist and fashion editor Elizabeth Cabral and her husband Kevin O'Neill, according to the Toronto Star.

    They purchased it in 2007 for $508,000, CBC News reported.

    They couple have since updated the decor, but you can see a few snaps of how it looked while Markle was living there via her Instagram feed.

    Daniel Freeman, broker with Freeman Real Estate, told The Globe and Mail that royalty isn't the only reason the house is drawing attention, but sometimes when walking into one of the bathrooms he still thinks, "Wow, Prince Harry used this toilet."

    Interested buyers can stop by the open house on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

