The mayor of a town in Labrador is in hospital after being shot in the face by accident.

On Saturday, Mayor John Hickey of Happy Valley-Goose Bay went into the woods alone to check his traps, The Labradorian reports. It is unclear how his gun went off, but he took a bullet under the chin. Hickey managed to get onto the road and flag down help.

Hickey was in critical but stable condition on Saturday at the Labrador Health Centre, the town said in a statement. He was later relocated to a hospital in St. John's, CBC News reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Hickey and his family at this time," deputy mayor Wally Andersen said in the town's statement.

Doctors praised Hickey's perserverance, Coun. Lori Dyson told CBC News.

"John is very much a Labrador man," she said. "The doctors kept talking about how tough he is ... how strong and stubborn to get himself to the road."

