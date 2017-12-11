All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE

    These Are 2017's Most Popular Models On Social Media

    See who leads the pack.

    12/11/2017 11:01 EST | Updated 45 minutes ago
    • Relaxnews
    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

    As a gauge of popularity and influence in the fashion world, designers and labels increasingly use social networks to help choose their brand ambassadors and select models to present their collections in Fashion Week shows.

    For 2017, Kendall Jenner is the undisputed queen of social media with more than 120 million followers. Here are the top 10 currently active models with the most followers on social media.

    ​​​​​​Kendall Jenner:

    • 126.13 million followers (84.8M on Instagram — 25.3M on Twitter — 16.03M on Facebook).
    • Hometown — Los Angeles.
    • Began modelling at age 14.

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

    Cara Delevingne:

    • 56.9 million followers (40.7M on Instagram — 10M on Twitter — 6.2M on Facebook).
    • Hometown — Hammersmith, London.
    • First appeared in Vogue Italia at age 10.

    EMPICS Entertainment

    Gigi Hadid:

    • 48.47 million followers (36.7M on Instagram — 7.57M on Twitter — 4.2M on Facebook).
    • Hometown — Los Angeles.
    • Became the face of Guess at age 17.

    GC Images

    Miranda Kerr:

    • 25.34 million followers (11.6M on Instagram — 5.54M on Twitter — 8.2M on Facebook).
    • Hometown — born in Sydney and raised in Gunnedah, New South Wales.
    • Kerr won the 1997 Australian nationwide model search that was hosted by Dolly magazine and Impulse fragrance.

    WireImage

    Gisele Bündchen:

    • 24.54 million followers (13.5M on Instagram — 4.84M on Twitter — 6.2M on Facebook).
    • Hometown — Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul.
    • At age 14, Gisele was scouted by Elite modeling agency at a shopping mall in São Paulo.

    PA Archive/PA Images

    Chrissy Teigen:

    • 23.6 million followers (15M on Instagram — 8.6M on Twitter).
    • Hometown — Delta, Utah.
    • While employed at a surfshop, Teigen was scouted, with one of her first modeling gigs as an alternate model on hit television show, "Deal or No Deal."

    PA Archive/PA Images

    Emily Ratajkowski:

    • 22.71 million followers (15.6M on Instagram — 1.12M on Twitter — 5.99M on Facebook).
    • Hometown — London, England.
    • Is also an actress and has been captivated with theatre since age five.

    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

    Adriana Lima:

    • 20.68 million followers (11.4M on Instagram — 2.88M on Twitter — 6.4M on Facebook).
    • Hometown — Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.
    • Lima was listed fourth on Forbes Top Earning Models List in 2012; she was estimated to have earned approximately $7.3 million in a year.

    WireImage

    Irina Shayk:

    • 17.42 million followers (9.3M on Instagram — 717,000 on Twitter — 7.4M on Facebook).

    Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images

    Bella Hadid:

    • 17 million followers (16.1M on Instagram — 938,000 on Twitter).

    CBS via Getty Images

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Bella HadidFashion models 2017Kendall Jennermodels social mediamost popular models 2017Style