These Are 2017's Most Popular Models On Social Media

As a gauge of popularity and influence in the fashion world, designers and labels increasingly use social networks to help choose their brand ambassadors and select models to present their collections in Fashion Week shows.

For 2017, Kendall Jenner is the undisputed queen of social media with more than 120 million followers. Here are the top 10 currently active models with the most followers on social media.

​​​​​​Kendall Jenner:

126.13 million followers (84.8M on Instagram — 25.3M on Twitter — 16.03M on Facebook).

Hometown — Los Angeles.

Began modelling at age 14.

Cara Delevingne:

56.9 million followers (40.7M on Instagram — 10M on Twitter — 6.2M on Facebook).

Hometown — Hammersmith, London.

First appeared in Vogue Italia at age 10.

Gigi Hadid:

48.47 million followers (36.7M on Instagram — 7.57M on Twitter — 4.2M on Facebook).

Hometown — Los Angeles.

Became the face of Guess at age 17.

Miranda Kerr:

25.34 million followers (11.6M on Instagram — 5.54M on Twitter — 8.2M on Facebook).

Hometown — born in Sydney and raised in Gunnedah, New South Wales.

Kerr won the 1997 Australian nationwide model search that was hosted by Dolly magazine and Impulse fragrance.

Gisele Bündchen:

24.54 million followers (13.5M on Instagram — 4.84M on Twitter — 6.2M on Facebook).

Hometown — Horizontina, Rio Grande do Sul.

At age 14, Gisele was scouted by Elite modeling agency at a shopping mall in São Paulo.

Chrissy Teigen:

23.6 million followers (15M on Instagram — 8.6M on Twitter).

Hometown — Delta, Utah.

While employed at a surfshop, Teigen was scouted, with one of her first modeling gigs as an alternate model on hit television show, "Deal or No Deal."

Emily Ratajkowski:

22.71 million followers (15.6M on Instagram — 1.12M on Twitter — 5.99M on Facebook).

Hometown — London, England.

Is also an actress and has been captivated with theatre since age five.

Adriana Lima:

20.68 million followers (11.4M on Instagram — 2.88M on Twitter — 6.4M on Facebook).

Hometown — Salvador, Bahia, Brazil.

Lima was listed fourth on Forbes Top Earning Models List in 2012; she was estimated to have earned approximately $7.3 million in a year.

Irina Shayk:

17.42 million followers (9.3M on Instagram — 717,000 on Twitter — 7.4M on Facebook).

Bella Hadid:

17 million followers (16.1M on Instagram — 938,000 on Twitter).

