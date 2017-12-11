ADVERTISEMENT

People have hung their Christmas stockings by the fireplace for centuries, but why do we do it? Legend says that St. Nicholas once helped a struggling family by placing gifts in stockings that were hung by the fire to dry. He did this, of course, by shimmying down the chimney while the family was asleep because he knew that the father of the house would reject any sort of charity.

Ever since, children have hung their own stockings by the fire in preparation for Santa's bounty. But times are busier now and Santa can't possibly get every item on a child's wish list. With the help of Indigo.ca, we've selected some fun stocking stuffer gift ideas every little one will love, so that you can give Jolly Old St. Nick a hand this year.

For The Voracious Reader

For Ages: 7+

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid" has become an enduring classic. The relatable and realistic way author, Jeff Kinney portrays the protagonist, Greg, will turn kids who don't love books into voracious readers. "The Getaway" is the newest release from the series and is the perfect addition to any child's stocking.

$16.95

Plush Pusheen

For Ages 3-12

This holiday blind box includes one of eight collectible plush Pusheen ornaments. Any child will love to hang this cute comic strip cat on his or her Christmas tree this year!

$9.95

Spice Up The Holidays With Peppa Pig

For Ages: 3-6

A fan favourite with the toddler crowd, Peppa Pig and her trusty squad of animal friends never fail to put a smile on a child's face. They'll love zipping Peppa around in her yellow rocket mini buggy, creating fantastical scenarios that serve to feed their imagination.

$7.95

An Action Packed Holiday With LEGO

For Ages: 5+

This limited edition collectible series will undoubtedly be a popular item this holiday season. Fans of the Lego Ninjago universe will love pitting hero, Lloyd against sinister villain Garmadon in an epic battle for the ages.

$3.95

Cuddly And Cute

For Ages: 0-3

Every child would love to see this classic teddy bear stick out of the holiday stocking. It's soft, perfectly sized and always available for a cuddle.

$9.50

Putty Play

For Ages: 3+

Collect all varieties of It's Putty! this holiday season. It's a moldable slime that can be stretched, bounced and sculpted any which way you please. Unlock a child's creativity with this fun and compact gift.

$12.95

Pineapple Popsockets

For Ages: 8+

We know that kids are attached to their phones, so this gift is a stocking essential. Affix a pineapple-designed PopSocket to the back of a mobile device and in seconds you have a phone with an embedded stand. The best part about this gift is that it also serves as a grip, making selfie-time that much more comfortable!

$14.95

Dog Man

For Ages: 6-8

From the creator of "Captain Underpants" comes another series every reader will love. In "Dog Man: A Tale Of Two Kitties," Petey the cat encounters a double who turns out to be a conniving cat crook. Dog Man will have to work twice as hard to bust these furballs to remain top dog!

$12.99

While the presents under the Christmas tree are a big deal, the smaller gifts are just as delightful. These stocking stuffers from Indigo are small but mighty and each tells a story. Shop in-store or online now.