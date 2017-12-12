10 Celebrity Splits That Broke Our Hearts In 2017

It's been a rough year in Hollywood. From the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal that prompted many women (and some men) to come forward with their own tales of celebrity misconduct, to a flat-lining box office, and unfortunate cases of whitewashed casting, hardly anyone has escaped the crappy year that is 2017.

And although celebrity breakups are small potatoes compared to the above, they still affect those who loved them. (We're still not over the end of Brad and Angelina.)

Not to make it all depressing or anything, but these 10 celebrity splits broke our hearts in 2017.

1. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

They were Hollywood's golden couple. Together for 10 years (married for eight of them), with a son and a seemingly perfect marriage, it was a shock when actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation — in joint Facebook posts — on Aug. 6.

"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the former couple wrote in their statement. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

We're not crying. You're crying.

2. La La and Carmelo Anthony

They tied the knot in 2010 and split earlier this year amidst rumours of cheating (on his part), but although they're no longer together, they haven't officially divorced —yet.

Speaking on the decision to not file for divorce, television personality La La explained on "The Wendy Williams Show," "You know marriages are tough, and you know that. We all know that. It's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now."

"[Carmelo] and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our son, Kiyan," she continued. "I would absolutely never say a bad thing about my husband. That's my son's father and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad."

3. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

It wasn't meant to be. After hooking up with the "Wolves" singer shortly after his break-up from model Bella Hadid, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) reportedly broke up with Gomez after 10 months of dating.

During that time, the twosome attended the Met Gala together, weathered Gomez's kidney transplant, and endured a long-distance relationship as The Weeknd went on tour. Alas, it was the distance that caused the split, but Selena moved on quickly, back in the arms of her ex, Justin Bieber.

4. Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen

This one probably breaks our heart the most. The couple met while filming the 2008 film "Jumper," got engaged in December of that year, quietly called off the engagement in 2010, before reconciling months later, and settling in Toronto.

Although intensely private about their relationship, Bilson told Cosmopolitan in 2013, "I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I'm definitely the person who would make him his favourite dinner to come home to."

"I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies," she added.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Briar Rose, in October 2014.

5. Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

We loved this couple for their low-key, private life. And, we have to admit, we always get a thrill when an A-list celebrity marries someone who's not famous. (We have a chance!) Alas, their love didn't last, and after a move to Paris, the opening of a popcorn shop, and the birth of their child Rose, the couple split after three years of marriage.

Since then though, the couple seem to have remained friendly, even appearing together at the Singular Object Art Opening in New York in April.

6. Fergie and Josh Duhamel

They were the odd but adorable couple: she, the lead singer of the Black Eyed Peas, and he, the actor in that TV show about Las Vegas. But they fell in love (in 2004), got married (in 2009), and welcomed a son, Axl (in 2014).

But their union didn't last. In September, the couple announced that they had separated earlier in the year, although divorce papers have yet to be filed.

"It wasn't my plan, I wanted to stay married forever," Fergie told Wendy Williams in October. "[Duhamel] is [good looking], always will be. I love Josh, he's the father of my child. We forever have that project together, and we're doing the best we can."

7. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill

After nearly two years of dating, the couple called it quits early January, which Minaj confirmed in a tweet. "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon," she wrote.

In those two years, the former couple toured together, weathered Mill's beef with Drake, and fuelled engagement rumours when Minaj posted a pic of a 15-carat diamond ring given to her by Mill, though she later denied that the two were planning to get hitched.

8. Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs

While we're sure fans of the former RPatz-KStew union were jumping for joy when the news broke that the actor and singer broke up this fall, we were heartbroken. After all, we loved how unexpected they were as a couple: she, an uber-cool singer with bangin' style and he, a heartthrob known for one of the most high-profile romances in Hollywood.

Although they dated for more than two years and were even engaged, the couple called it quits due to distance and time apart. But fans of the couple still have reason to hope for a reconciliation: according to reports, twigs still has her engagement ring.

9. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

This relationship birthed photos of the "Lord of the Rings" actor paddleboarding naked, and for that we are thankful. But not even Bloom's free-wheeling bits and pieces could keep them together, and, after dating for about a year, they called it quits.

"They're not the best at long distance," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Bloom, who has a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, "wasn't ready for something more serious."

10. Kylie Jenner and Tyga

Forgetting that "Stimulated" ever happened, we still mourn the end of these two. They were cute, super in love with each other, and had great complementary styles. But alas, young love, as we know, usually must come to an end, and so it did for Kyga back in April. Never forget.

