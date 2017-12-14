Not only will he go down in history for popularizing the term 'YOLO' — it seems that Drake was also responsible for a 240 per cent increase in online searches for 'cargo pants' in 2017.

The Canadian rapper wore Stone Island cargo pants in February this year, sparking 12,000 searches the following month, according to data from the global fashion search platform Lyst.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

After crunching the numbers from more than 100 million searches to find out what men wanted to wear in 2017, Lyst has also found that outdoor brands were some of the most searched-for this year. Patagonia and North Face made it on the list of the top five most-wanted men's brands globally.

There was also an increase in pink menswear, with 15,000 more pink items for men on Lyst in 2017 than 2016, and 73 per cent more pink searches. Jersey sweatpants were big news, too, with a 104 per cent year-on-year increase in searches — streetwear brands Yeezy, Champion and Supreme proved to be the most popular labels for these items.

Models at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation, Feb. 11, 2016.

In fact, streetwear in general went more mainstream, with searches for the top 10 streetwear labels combined up by 340 per cent compared with 2016. Men's rompers also gained a lot of attention, with the launch of the 'RompHim' romper suit on Kickstarter in May fuelling a 620 per cent increase in searches for similar items over the two months that followed.

Finally, 2017 officially became the year of the sneaker collaboration, with a search made every two seconds on Lyst throughout the year. High-profile collaborations over the past 12 months have included 'Off White x Nike', 'Vans x Fear of God' and 'Raf Simons x Puma', to name just a few.

Also on HuffPost: