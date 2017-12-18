Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Release New Family Portrait For Christmas

Merry Christmas to us!

On Monday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new family portrait just in time for the holidays, and they're even matching in it.

According to Kensington Palace, the photo will be featured on the family's annual Christmas card, and was taken by Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson at the palace earlier this year.

The image shows the handsome family dressed in complementary blue tones, with Prince William and Prince George wearing button-ups (George was in shorts, natch), and Catherine and daughter Princess Charlotte in dresses.

Kensington Palace also took this opportunity to announce that Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London starting January 2018.

"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January," a school spokesperson said.