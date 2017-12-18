We know that many of you are probably buying presents for other people right now, but if you live in B.C., Alberta or Ontario, stop what you're doing and get this gift for yourself.

Rogers, Fido, Koodo, Bell and Virgin are all offering a $60 wireless phone plan that gives you 10 gigabytes of data if you bring your own device.

But you better hurry — some of the deals expire in the next day or so.

The Rogers offer ends today, and is available to new and existing customers.

Koodo's expires tomorrow, MobileSyrup reported.

It's also only applicable to new customers who bring their own phone and sign up for a no-term contract, according to the Vancouver Sun, but some existing customers have convinced Koodo agents to give them the deal too.

Bell and its second-tier Virgin brand also have a $60 for 10GB deal if you bring in your own device, according to MobileSyrup.

It's unclear when those promotions expire, but a Best Buy mobile flyer that the site obtained states that the Bell deal only runs until today.

For context, one of Bell's most popular plans gives you a total of 2 GB of data for $75 a month.

Rogers usually offers a $55 plan that gets you 500 MB of data.

These providers could be responding to newcomer Freedom Mobile, owned by Shaw Communications, which offers 10 GB of data for $50 a month.

For more details about the plans, you should get in touch with the providers. Good luck getting through over the phone, though. A Virgin Mobile representative told HuffPost Canada your best bet is to come into the store.

Since reports of the deals started surfacing, a Bell Mobility location in Vancouver was swamped with customers, according to CBC News.

Some people took to social media to complain about customer service.

I have spent over 2 hours on the phone trying to talk to someone at Rogers. What is the deal. Then what happens the call fails and I have to start again. I am losing my mind. #rogerswireless #Rogers — Dean McCoy (@deanmccoy) December 18, 2017

@TELUS spent 8 hrs on hold yesterday, then you dropped my call. Now I can't even call into customer service. Just want to take advantage of this $60 for 10GB deal. But if this is how ridiculous it is for loyal customers to make the switch, I might just go with @Rogers or @Bell — Tim Jacobs (@TimJacobs22) December 18, 2017

Rogers asked for patience in a tweet on Sunday.

Due to an overwhelming response to our exciting wireless offers, we are experiencing longer than normal wait times if you're reaching out to our Customer Service teams. We apologize and really appreciate your patience. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) December 17, 2017

Once person asked if Rogers would extend the offer since they can't get through.

I realize @Rogers is getting hammered with calls, but are you gonna honour this extra data deal tomorrow since your website doesn't work either? — Dayna Gorecki (@daynagorecki) December 18, 2017

Here's a radical idea: What if the big three offered these deals all the time? Guess we shouldn't push our luck.