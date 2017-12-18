All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Rogers, Bell And Telus Brands All Offering 10 GB Of Data For $60 Right Now

    But good luck getting through on the phone.

    12/18/2017 13:12 EST | Updated 18 hours ago
    Getty Images

    We know that many of you are probably buying presents for other people right now, but if you live in B.C., Alberta or Ontario, stop what you're doing and get this gift for yourself.

    Rogers, Fido, Koodo, Bell and Virgin are all offering a $60 wireless phone plan that gives you 10 gigabytes of data if you bring your own device.

    But you better hurry — some of the deals expire in the next day or so.

    The Rogers offer ends today, and is available to new and existing customers.

    Koodo's expires tomorrow, MobileSyrup reported.

    It's also only applicable to new customers who bring their own phone and sign up for a no-term contract, according to the Vancouver Sun, but some existing customers have convinced Koodo agents to give them the deal too.

    Video: Survey reveals best, worst providers for customer care

    Bell and its second-tier Virgin brand also have a $60 for 10GB deal if you bring in your own device, according to MobileSyrup.

    It's unclear when those promotions expire, but a Best Buy mobile flyer that the site obtained states that the Bell deal only runs until today.

    For context, one of Bell's most popular plans gives you a total of 2 GB of data for $75 a month.

    Rogers usually offers a $55 plan that gets you 500 MB of data.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    These providers could be responding to newcomer Freedom Mobile, owned by Shaw Communications, which offers 10 GB of data for $50 a month.

    For more details about the plans, you should get in touch with the providers. Good luck getting through over the phone, though. A Virgin Mobile representative told HuffPost Canada your best bet is to come into the store.

    Since reports of the deals started surfacing, a Bell Mobility location in Vancouver was swamped with customers, according to CBC News.

    Some people took to social media to complain about customer service.

    Rogers asked for patience in a tweet on Sunday.

    Once person asked if Rogers would extend the offer since they can't get through.

    Here's a radical idea: What if the big three offered these deals all the time? Guess we shouldn't push our luck.

    MORE:$60 bell deal$60 for 10 gbBusinessfido data dealrogers data dealrogers wireless deal