The holiday season is always a great opportunity to experience the joy of giving, particularly when the treats on your Christmas list are also eco-conscious.

From green beauty, to cruelty-free accessories, and coffee makers that give back, check out our green gift guide for thoughtful presents that are sure to please, while keeping the health of our planet firmly in mind.

Zoé Lumière soy candle

Once lit, this artisanal, hand-poured soy candle (made with pure cotton wicks) from Luxcey fills the room with subtle notes of sandalwood, jasmine, rose, cedar wood and vanilla.

Who wouldn't love this luxurious gift of a little all-natural relaxation, and some "me-time" at home?

Aromagem ultrasonic diffuser

Misting our homes with the healing power of plant-based, 100 per cent natural essential oils is made easy by our friends at Saje.

We can't wait to gift some sparkle and wellness with this gorgeous gold Aromagem diffuser, also available in silver and black.

Mama sweatshirt

For the hardworking mom on your holiday list, we'd suggest this cozy, eco-conscious, 'Mama' sweatshirt, from Frannie & Lilo.

Made from start to finish in Toronto, and fashioned from sustainable bamboo and organic cotton, a portion of every shirt sold is donated to charities that support child loss, miscarriage, and postpartum mental health programs.

Holiday crème brûlée body pack

For anyone on your list who could benefit from a morning boost, we'd certainly recommend this delicious smelling combo of invigorating coffee scrub, body wash and body lotion (made with natural and organic ingredients), to perk up their daily routine.

Pomegranate enzyme cleanser & beauty sleep elixir

Give the gift of glowing skin to the royal watcher on your list! The Duchess of Cambridge's beauty must-have (and ours too!) is this pomegranate-based duo from Beuti Skincare which is 100 per cent chemical-free, and infused with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and omegas.

Melbourne French press coffee maker

This handsome French press tops our gift list both for style and eco-sensibilities.

The cork base and bamboo lid are made from sustainable and renewable fibres, and for every product purchased, Grosche donates 50+ days of safe drinking water for people in need.

Feminist varsity jacket

The perfect gift for anyone who's passionate about equal rights and wants to wear their sentiment loud and proud, Hilary Macmillan's "Feminist" emblazoned varsity jacket not only displays a social conscience, but is eco-friendly too with its vegan leather sleeves.

Holiday glow bundle

We'll be asking Santa for this all-natural beauty treat to get ourselves mistletoe ready.

The Holiday Glow Bundle from Victoria Radford is cruelty- and chemical-free, and features face, eye, and lip masks, as well as their Universal Glow, and cult favourite, Makeout Balm.

Crochet infinity shawl

A cozy gift for cold weather dwellers, this hand-crochet infinity shawl by Peggy Sue Collection is the cutest combo of soft and chunky knit made from wool that is ethically sourced.

The brand has a strong connection with the farmers they work with, and can attest to the well-being and care of the sheep and alpaca from whom the fibres are collected.

Green beauty box

For the green beauty junkie on your list we'd gladly suggest this beautifully curated box of all-natural skin, body, and makeup goodies from The Detox Market.

Currently it's retailed at a fraction of the valued price and features their bestsellers from 2017. But hurry, it's only available in a limited run.

Wata canvas sneaker

Gifting the Wata Sneaker by Veja is just the thing to please the eco-minded sneaker head.

Casual, old school styling combines with eco-friendly materials: the sole and logo are made of wild rubber, and the outer and lining are made from organic cotton.

Stella McCartney shoulder bag

It wouldn't be a wish list without a little something from our favourite eco-minded designer, Stella McCartney, and this Falabella Box Bag is guaranteed to excite the lucky fashionista on yours.

Signature clean styling and diamond-cut ruthenium chain are featured on this ethically made and cruelty-free bag. We love the festive addition of metallic Alter-Napa (vegan leather alternative) and cutout stars.

"All The Love" tote

For the conscientious shopper on your list, we're voting this "All The Love" tote by Mary Young one of our top gifts for giving back to the planet and spreading love.

Saying "no" to plastic bags is a big "yes" for us, and we love the emblazoned reminder that "you deserve all the love in the world."

Matt + Nat "Brave" backpack

From students, to commuters, to on-the-go parents, the "Brave" backpack from Matt & Nat is one of our favourite must-have green gifts.

Sturdy and sleek with a roomy zippered interior, padded laptop compartment, and side pockets, this bag is made from 100 per cent vegan leather with a 100 per cent recycled lining.

"Traveler" S'well bottle

S'well's latest hydration innovations make great gifts for the green smoothie and caffeine lovers on your list.

Designed with a wide mouth (ideal for adding ice and for simple cleaning), we're obsessing over the beautiful designs of the "Traveler" bottle, particularly this festive yellow gold one. We also love that the environmentally-friendly bottle keeps liquids hot for 12 hours, or cold for 24 hours at a time.

