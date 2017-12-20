For years, glitter and all things sparkly were relegated to the bowels of bad '90s teen beauty trends. This wasn't the case in 2017 — the year glitter made a comeback.

So well-received was the throwback beauty trend that the term #glitterbomb became something to aspire to, and not just on New Year's Eve.

That being said, NYE is just around the corner and because glitter beauty looks have become fairly commonplace, you'll really have to up the sparkle intensity for this auspicious night. The good news is, glitter beauty products are plentiful and ready to take on 2018.

These sparkly products from our favourite beauty brands will keep you shining right into the new millennium.

1. Glamglow #Glittermask Gravitymud Firming Treatment

They say one of the keys to a great makeup application is a good base. Glamglow got festive this year with the addition of their glitter firming mud mask treatment. Prep your skin with this product to leave your skin feeling soft and lifted, but not before you snap a few selfies.

Get it here: Sephora, $79

2. E.l.f Glitter Primer

Glitter can be a tricky medium to apply and tends to crease and flake. That's why primer is an important step when you're planning a glitter-heavy beauty look. E.l.f offers a primer formulated to keep glitter makeup intact, even after a night of revelry.

Get it here: Amazon, $6.99

3. Pat McGrath Labs LiquiLust 007

The closest thing we have to a makeup god is Pat McGrath, and her line of LiquiLust lip gloss kits will make you look like an angel sent from heaven. Did that sound like a pickup line? You'll understand what we mean once you complete your look with her kit's Crystalline Micro-Fine Pigment.

Get it here: Sephora, $95

4. NYX Cosmetics Glitter Pigments, $9

If glitter isn't part of your regular routine but you'd like to give it a go for NYE, NYX's $9 glitter pigments are a low-risk option. These versatile and super-saturated pigments can be utilized as an eye shadow or highlighter.

Get it here: NYX Cosmetics, $9

5. Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow

Stila's entire holiday collection is rife with all things sparkle and shine. Their Glitter and Glow Liquid Eyeshadows are anything but subtle, and that's exactly what you want for an NYE party look.

Get it here: Sephora, $31

6. Nars Illuminator

Mix this Nars Illuminator into your foundation to give your skin just the right amount of sparkle. The light-reflecting particles in this fan favourite complexion product are great for giving dull winter skin a luminous boost.

Get it here: Sephora, $39

7. MAC 36 Lash Gold/Snowball

Leave it to MAC Cosmetics to take glittery beauty products to a whole new level. This year's holiday collection features lashes lined with a glittery gold base.

Get it here: MAC Cosmetics, $20

8. Lise Watier Smokey Nudes 12-Colour Eyeshadow Palette

Create a sultry smokey eye with a generous dose of glitter using Lise Watier's Smokey Nudes Eyeshadow Palette. The 12-colour palette features complementary glitter and matte shadows to create a subdued or bold look.

Get it here: Lise Watier (or Shopper's Drug Mart), $65

9. Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick

Rihanna changed the beauty game when she released her inclusive line of beauty products. Her Shimmer Skinsticks are amongst her bestsellers and come in 10 fun shades to suit any mood.

Get it here: Sephora, $31

10. Tarte Limited Edition Metallic Treats Glitter Liner Set

When holiday party season calls for something extra, switch up your everyday black liner for Tarte's limited edition glitter liners.

Get it here: Tarte Cosmetics, $38

11. Essie Luxeffects Glitter Top Coat

Sparkle nail polish has been reborn as a perfectly chic option, even for the most sophisticated amongst us. Essie's Luxeeffects Glitter Top Coats are a quick and easy way to get your nails party ready. Side note: they also work wonders when attempting to disguise chipped nails.

Get it here: Well, $10

12. Ciaté London Glitter Flip

This liquid lipstick plays double duty so you can decide on a whim to change your lip colour without reapplication. Simply press your lips together several times to transform your matte colour into a glittery pout.

Get it here: Sephora, $23

13. Captain Blankenship Golden Waves Sea Salt Shimmer Spray

If you're not feeling a boatload of glitter on your face, allow your hair to shine. This sea salt shimmer spray adds texture and a subtle glimmer to your tresses by way of natural gold mica.

Get it here: Well, $22.49

14. H&M Glitter Mascara/Eyeliner

The clothing juggernaut-turned-beauty destination has a surprisingly large offering for all your holiday makeup needs. They're one of the few brands to come out with a glitter mascara this year and it's even formulated to be used as an eyeliner.

Get it here: H&M, $7.99

15. Too Faced Glitter Bomb Eyeshadow Palette

This bold palette by Too Faced was made for New Year's Eve. You'll find eight prismatic shades that you can intensify or brighten with the enclosed black and white matte shadows.

Get it here: Sephora, $54

