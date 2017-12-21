Prince Harry and Megan Markle's official engagement photos are here, and they are the epitome of love.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace released two images of the couple taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week.

In a colour photo, the stunning couple is seen sitting together on the steps of Frogmore House in Windsor. The formal picture shows the two sweetly holding hands to show off Markle's engagement ring, which was designed by Harry and includes two diamonds from his late mother Princess Diana's jewelry collection.

In case you're wondering what Markle's wearing (who isn't?), Fashionista confirms that she is indeed wearing a ball gown, which is from Ralph & Russo's Fall 2017 couture runway. However, Markle clearly added some lining to the sheer top to avoid being too risqué.

The second black-and-white photo of the couple is far more candid. Taken on the grounds of Frogmore House, the couple is in much more relaxed attire and is seen standing intimately face-to-face, laughing together.

"It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple's love for one another," said photographer Lubomirski, according to BBC News.

"I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."

Naturally, royal fans went crazy over the sweet photos of the newly engaged couple, flooding Kensington Palace's Twitter and Instagram accounts with well wishes.

As a result, Harry and Markle shared one more candid photo from their engagement shoot, which shows them smiling and walking arm-in-arm together.

"The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives," Kensington Palace wrote on social media. "As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you."

The engagement photos come one week after Harry and Markle's official wedding date was announced. The couple will tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.