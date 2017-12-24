Toronto Police Need Help Finding Suspects Who Beat Parking Attendant

Police in Toronto say these two men are responsible for an assault on Dec. 9.

Police in Toronto have released photos of two suspects accused of badly beating a parking attendant.

The assault happened on Dec. 9 around 10 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Queen's Quay West area. The victim was left with extensive injuries and had to be treated in hospital, police said in a news release.

Both men are wanted for aggravated assault.

Suspect Number 1 is described as five-foot-eight, in his early thirties, with an average build, black hair and a black beard. The second suspect is also five-foot-eight, in his early thirties, with a chubby build, black hair and a moustache.

This man is wanted by Toronto police for aggravated assault.

Toronto police are seeking information about this man's identity and whereabouts.

They fled the scene in a dark SUV, which may have been a mid-2000s Honda CRV. A woman was with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to 274637.

