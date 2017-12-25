Dead Baby Found In Calgary Parking Lot On Christmas Eve

Calgary police are investigating after the body of an infant was found in a parking lot in the Bowness neighbourhood on Christmas Eve.

Someone discovered the baby behind a grocery store at Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W. and called police around 11:30 p.m., according to a press release.

We are investigating an undetermined death after a deceased newborn was found in #Bowness last night. We need to find the child's mother as she may be in medical distress, and we need to learn what happened: https://t.co/NXlTwdAOfa#yyc #yyccrime December 25, 2017

Police are seeking the baby's mother, not only to determine what happened, but also because "evidence at the scene suggests that she may be in medical distress."

Investigators believe the child may have been left in the parking lot in the late afternoon, but said it's unclear when or how the baby died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online here.

