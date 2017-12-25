All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ALBERTA

    Dead Baby Found In Calgary Parking Lot On Christmas Eve

    Police are also concerned for the mother's health.

    12/25/2017 08:52 EST | Updated 27 minutes ago
    Jacom Stephens

    Calgary police are investigating after the body of an infant was found in a parking lot in the Bowness neighbourhood on Christmas Eve.

    Someone discovered the baby behind a grocery store at Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W. and called police around 11:30 p.m., according to a press release.

    Police are seeking the baby's mother, not only to determine what happened, but also because "evidence at the scene suggests that she may be in medical distress."

    Investigators believe the child may have been left in the parking lot in the late afternoon, but said it's unclear when or how the baby died.

    An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

    Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online here.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Albertababy calgarybownesscalgarydead babydead baby calgaryNews