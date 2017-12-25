Car accidents are always pretty unfortunate at best, and downright dangerous at worst. But getting into an accident on Christmas Eve can make an already bad situation feel even more terrible.

So when a three-car highway accident happened on Dec. 24, an Ontario Provincial Police officer dealt with it by getting into the spirit of the season.

The OPP officer apparently handed out Christmas cookies to everyone involved in the accident, as captured by one Reddit user.

User heatherledge was travelling from Ottawa to Guelph on the 401 and wrote that they were near Mallorytown when they noticed the collision.

"We drove by an accident with unusually happy 'victims'...Arguably the most Canadian act I've witnessed first hand," they wrote.

Other users were quick to praise the officer for lightening a bad situation up with some holiday cheer.

"Only in Canada have I been pulled over by the police and handed a gift card for good driving. I love Canada and seeing stuff like this in my homeland," one comment said.

"90% of the worlds problems could be solved with cookies :)" another posted.

This isn't the first time Canadian officers have gotten in the spirit of the holidays.

Police in Delta, B.C., handed out presents to people they pulled over instead of giving them tickets recently, as captured in a heartwarming Facebook video posted on Dec. 21.

And in 2014, one Montreal officer, who decided to remain anonymous, gave out 50 $100 bills to people he stopped during his rounds.

"A friend of his gave him money, $5,000, and he asked him to give out the money and make a difference," a police spokesman told CBC News at the time.

'Tis the season for giving, as they say.

