U.K. Mother To Use Money From Royal Photo To Fund Daughter's Education

It's the royal photo that not even professional photographers were able to capture. On Dec. 25, the perfect Royal Family photo that everyone was trying to shoot was in fact taken by a mother on her iPhone.

Karen Murdoch, 39, from Watlington, U.K., is the amateur photographer behind the viral photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and his fiancée Meghan Markle — the first time the foursome have been seen together in public — as they made their way through smiling crowds on Christmas Day at Sandringham.

Since the photo has landed on the front pages of such newspapers as The Sun, Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Mirror, the mom now says she wants to save her earnings from the photo for her daughter's education.

"I want to save money for my daughter for uni and if I can get that opportunity that's amazing," Murdoch told the BBC, adding that she's directing queries about the photo to a photographic agent. "I hope this will help, because she wants to go into some form of nursing. I want to be able to support her as her mum."

Murdoch's photo, which she posted on Twitter, captured the foursome with bright smiles on their faces, but even better, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry were both smiling directly at the camera as they made their way to a Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Murdoch told BBC Breakfast, "[The photo] was pure luck — I took it on an iPhone and it was a great photograph... The rest is history."

As reported by BBC News, royal photographer Arthur Edwards admitted that Murdoch's image "was the best of the day."

"Getting all four of them lined up like that — it was a stunning snap," Edwards told the BBC. "It was pot luck her being in the right spot, but she still got the photo. I rang her up to congratulate her on getting the front page of the Sun today."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry at Sandringham, Dec. 25, 2017.

Not only has the royal couples' appearance together been good for Murdoch, it's been beneficial for Canada, too.

Markle, who lived in Toronto for several years while shooting the TV show "Suits," wore a Canadian coat for the occasion, designed by Toronto-based brand Sentaler. However, because of all the press Markle received by the appearance, the coat has sold out but, according to the CBC, preorders are available for delivery in March.

