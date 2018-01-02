Instagram Makeup Artist Recreates Disney Princesses With 'A Desi Twist'

When you think of Disney princesses, you most likely picture images and representations that are Westernized — basically, white women with big breasts and tiny waists.
To counteract this narrow view of women, North Carolina-based model and makeup artist Hamel Patel decided to recreate the looks of Disney princesses using traditional Indian clothing and makeup.
Patel, 20, revealed her transformation series last November when she posted images of herself as Indian Disney princesses on Instagram. "Growing up I always wished there was a Disney Princess I could relate to, one that represented where I came from. So I came up with this idea many months ago," Patel explained on the social network.
In between pics of her chic fashion and beauty looks, Patel modelled outfits and makeup that were inspired by the eight original Disney princesses, but with "a little desi twist."
Up first, Patel channelled her inner Snow White with a teasing caption: "One bite, & all your dreams will come true." To create the look, Patel used Morphe Brushes's 35B Pro Palette, creating a cut crease with a black winged eye. Patel then finished off her look with Banjara Indian Boutique jewelry — a stunning red and gold necklace with matching earrings to tie it all together.
Patel also amazed her Instagram followers by becoming Disney's Mulan, Cinderella, Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty," Belle from "Beauty And The Beast," and Princess Jasmine from "Aladdin." She even placed a fork in her hair to become Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."
Cinderella
Aurora
Ariel
People recreating Disney princesses is nothing new. In 2015, B.C. mom Camillia Courts helped her six-year-old daughter, Layla, become Elsa from "Frozen" after they returned home from a trip to Disneyland, according to The Loop.
"I thought 'We should really take a photo of this,'" Courts told the website about her daughter sporting an Elsa costume. "I posted it on Facebook and suddenly I got 500 likes and thought, 'Oh, people really like this!'"
After an overwhelming positive response from her friends on Facebook, Courts went on to transform her daughter into Rapunzel, Snow White and The Evil Queen, among others, reports The Loop.
In 2016, artist Anoosha Syed reimagined Disney princesses as millennials, sketching them as they would look like at the time, reports Bustle. Mulan, for example, is reimagined as wearing Converse, skinny jeans, and an army green jacket.
Mulan, hoping to follow her father's footsteps, wanted to join the military school that he went to when he was young. The only problem? It's all-boys. 😰 With the help of her gym trainer, Mushu, she secretly disguised herself as a man and enrolled. Of course, she was eventually discovered, but Mulan had proven herself to be an excellent cadet and her actions led to the school opening its doors to female students the following year. Her father was proud, to say the least. 🏮👘 Apart from being a total badass, Mulan's favourite movie is She's the Man. Obviously.
While Esmeralda is reimagined as a dancer.
Esmeralda was probably the most requested modern Disney drawing! Let me know which one I should do next (I've done quite a few already, just look through my old stuff!) 💃🏽✨🐐 ⛪️ As a child, Esmeralda has arrived in France as a refugee, but she has come a long way since then. She is the coryphée at a prestigious ballet company in Paris and has worked hard to get there despite the prejudice she faced along the way. She has never forgotten her roots, which is why she's always in the front lines for every pro-migrant protest and rally, volunteering at refuge camps or being an active member of the social justice community. Esmeralda loves Paris, but her favourite place in the whole city is definitely the beautiful Notre Dame. 💃🏽✨🐐 ⛪️
Syed wrote on Instagram, "[Esmerelda] is the coryphée at a prestigious ballet company in Paris and has worked hard to get there despite the prejudice she faced along the way."
Patel, meanwhile, continues to wow her fans with more makeup looks on her Instagram page.
Also on HuffPost: