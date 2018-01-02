Prince Harry knows how to sweep his fiancée off her feet! To ring in 2018, the 33-year-old whisked away Meghan Markle to the French Riviera, where they celebrated the new year with friends.

According to The Daily Mail, the engaged couple boarded a British Airways economy flight from London to Nice on New Year's Eve. Although they reportedly kept a low profile by sitting near the back of the aircraft by the toilets, the three bodyguards who accompanied them no doubt gave away their presence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.

Passengers revealed that the prince was "slumped down next to the window" wearing jeans and a baseball cap to hide his face. Markle wore similar casual attire by sporting a black beanie and minimal makeup.

Flying economy might sound like an odd mode of transportation for Harry and his fiancée, but this isn't the first time a British royal has chosen to travel this way. Back in 2014, Prince William surprised passengers when he boarded an economy flight on his way home from his friend's wedding in Memphis, and in 2016, Kate Middleton flew commercial during her first solo tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Dec. 25, 2017.

However, flying commercial doesn't mean Harry and Markle were without security. Not only was the couple greeted by armed French border police officers upon arrival, but they will continue to be protected by France's elite Service de la Protection — the unit that guards foreign dignitaries —throughout their stay.

The couple will be spending the next few days at a private residence in the Riviera region.

This isn't the first time Harry and Markle have jetted off on vacation to celebrate a special occasion. Back in August, the prince took his love to Botswana to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go on a walkabout at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1, 2017.

Enjoying the sun in the Riviera seems like the perfect way to kick off 2018, as the couple has a big year ahead of them. In less than five months, Harry and Markle will tie the knot in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Preparations for the big day, May 19, are well under way, as catering company Table Talk has reportedly been hired, according to Hello! Canada. This is the same company the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge used at their 2011 nuptials.

Following their wedding, Harry and Markle are expected to tour the U.S., Canada and Australia, Express U.K. reports.

