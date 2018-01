LIFESTYLE

Olympian Dara Howell Shares How She Overcame Self-Doubt And Fear Of Failure

After winning gold in Slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Olympian Dara Howell ran away from the spotlight. The more people wanted from her, the more she retreated. "For a long time I was ashamed of my medal," says Howell in this video from HuffPost Canada. Watch to hear more about Howell's return to the slopes and her new outlook on success.