    01/05/2018 14:45 EST | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Atlantic Storm: East Coast Canadians Share Their #StormDay Experiences

    Storm wine, anyone?

    Eileen Pelham/madmat_tco/Instagram
    Residents of Atlantic Canada shared their experiences during a massive storm dubbed a "weather bomb."

    Ferocious winds, rain and snow drubbed Atlantic Canada on Thursday as a massive storm landed at the region's doorstep.

    The wild weather, dubbed a "weatherr bomb," shut down schools and disrupted air travel services as winds reached 170 km/h in some areas in Nova Scotia.

    As they braced for the storm, Atlantic Canadians took to social media to share some of their experiences.

    Some just had to face the storm up close:



    While others took a more strategic and warm approach:



    With schools closed, parents relished the extra quality time they had with their kids:


    Movie with my cheerful children 😂😂😂 #stormday #noschool


    A post shared by Chelsea Colley (@chelseaamariie8) on



    I like the view from this office #toddler #view #stormday #homeoffice

    A post shared by chantaldavie (@chantaldavie) on


    #stormday #cuddles and #anime with #littleman

    A post shared by Jenille Cheney (@bubblevixen) on

    Cooking and baking were staples, even if there was no power:


    Philip Lee
    There's always time for cake, even during something called a "bomb cyclone."


    Deb Nobes

    Eileen Pelham
    Rick Pelham of Halifax makes breakfast on the BBQ after a massive storm knocked out power in the region.

    Matt Packman
    Ian Robert in Halifax weathers the storm by cooking up a storm in an ... alternative apron.


    And Storm Chips were essential:


    #stormchips on #stormday #coveredbridgechips #ihatewinter #snowstormssuck

    A post shared by Mathieu LeBlanc (@madmat_tco) on

    Of course, who can forget the storm wine?


    On Friday, works crews spread out across the region to restore power to tens of thousands of residents who woke up in the dark due to outages.

    In Nova Scotia, an official told The Canadian Press that while it was still early to assess the full extent of the damages, strong winds and heavy rain have littered some roadways with debris.

    Linda Libby, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the storm system was expected to move toward Anticosti Island as it tracked up the Gulf of St. Lawrence near Labrador.

    With files from The Canadian Press

