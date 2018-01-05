Ferocious winds, rain and snow drubbed Atlantic Canada on Thursday as a massive storm landed at the region's doorstep.

The wild weather, dubbed a "weatherr bomb," shut down schools and disrupted air travel services as winds reached 170 km/h in some areas in Nova Scotia.

As they braced for the storm, Atlantic Canadians took to social media to share some of their experiences.

Some just had to face the storm up close:

Okay. That's enough fun for one day. (Back at it tomorrow at 6am.) pic.twitter.com/JkxWezMRLL — Brett Ruskin (@Brett_CBC) January 4, 2018

Saw buddy in plaid pyjama pants chase his garbage can down the street today and every time he reached out to grab it the wind would blow it further out of reach. The look of elation on his face when he caught it and walked that half block home tho. He won.👊 #NBstorm — jny (@jnylovesmusic) January 5, 2018

While others took a more strategic and warm approach:

My Dad's first thought this morning was to cook all of the bacon in our house as a "food supply" incase of a power outage. #snowbomb#NSStorm — Sasha Tomchuk (@SashaTomchuk) January 4, 2018

I still have power... so I'm practicing with power (for now!! #atlstorm).



💗💗💗this piece by @mormolyke and text by Lauren Rile Smith. Come to "In Her Eyes" this Sat at 2pm to hear it! @upstreamhalifax @OWF2018#practicetweets#stormlooper



More info: https://t.co/y4PXMWcsQjpic.twitter.com/gwNCOdmrfW — Maureen Batt (@operaredhead) January 4, 2018

With schools closed, parents relished the extra quality time they had with their kids:

Kids fell asleep instantly because I threatened to take their flashlights if they stayed up chatting. Wow that was super effective. #nsstorm — Heather Laura Clarke (@HFXHeather) January 5, 2018

It's been minutes since we last had WiFi.... the children have come out of their rooms and started talking.... to me.... #nsstorm — Moosie Moose Moose (@TheHRMMoose) January 4, 2018

Cooking and baking were staples, even if there was no power:

Philip Lee There's always time for cake, even during something called a "bomb cyclone."

Deb Nobes

Rick Pelham of Halifax makes breakfast on the BBQ after a massive storm knocked out power in the region.

Matt Packman Ian Robert in Halifax weathers the storm by cooking up a storm in an ... alternative apron.

And Storm Chips were essential:

Storm chips, couch snuggles and watching Canada 🇨🇦 🏒 on the tiny phone screen 📱 #nsstorm#prioritiespic.twitter.com/9mOkRtAYmW — Jennifer Pierce (@Pierce_Jenn) January 5, 2018

Current conditions: I've run out of storm chips and have resorted to putting ketchup on raw potato and eating that...#nsstorm#Windpocalypse — NovaScotia Treasures (@NSTreasures) January 5, 2018

Of course, who can forget the storm wine?

Hour 9 of no power, time to crack into the storm wine and chips #NSStorm#Halifax#herringcove — Hillary Ryde-Collins (@HillaryRyde) January 5, 2018

530pm power out in my area of Colby. WiFi and Bluetooth turned off. Flameless candles on. Storm wine poured. 🍷 cheers! #NSStorm — Sarah G (@r_c_g_c) January 4, 2018

On Friday, works crews spread out across the region to restore power to tens of thousands of residents who woke up in the dark due to outages.

In Nova Scotia, an official told The Canadian Press that while it was still early to assess the full extent of the damages, strong winds and heavy rain have littered some roadways with debris.

Our crews are encountering fallen trees, damaged roads and debris today as they work to restore power. Here are a few pictures to show the significant damage caused by the storm. #NSStormpic.twitter.com/SPdicn5Pqu — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 5, 2018

Linda Libby, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the storm system was expected to move toward Anticosti Island as it tracked up the Gulf of St. Lawrence near Labrador.

With files from The Canadian Press

