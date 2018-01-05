New year, new awards season!

The 2018 Golden Globes is the first award show to kick off several months of Hollywood celebrations, and while we love seeing who takes home the top prizes, our eyes are solely focused on the red carpet.

Previous Globes red carpets have shown us stunning looks, from Emma Stone's starry Valentino gown to Kerry Washington's perfect yellow lace Dolce & Gabbana, so we have high hopes for the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.

Below is a comprehensive photo gallery of the red carpet looks — keep refreshing the page as we update it with the latest outfits.