Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz just bought the most expensive house ever listed in Los Angeles for $152 million, and now he's trying to offload one of his smaller properties.

The Canadian billionaire is selling his Vancouver penthouse with an asking price of $38 million.

He bought it through a numbered company in 2010 for $14.5 million, according to the Edmonton Journal.

Penthouse Two is located on the 48th floor of the Fairmont Pacific Rim on Vancouver's "Golden Mile," where it looks out onto Stanley Park and the city's harbour.

The other penthouse in the building, Penthouse One, sold for $25 million in 2013 as part of the largest real estate deal in Canadian history. The buyer, who also bought three sub-penthouses, paid a total of $55 million for all of the units in the hotel — in cash, Global News reported.

Penthouse Two is two levels of luxury, with 6,700 sq. ft. of indoor living space and an additional 2,900 sq. ft. of terraces outside.

It has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 4.5 parking stalls.

It also has a pool, outdoor hot tub, gym, private elevator, three fireplaces and central air conditioning.

The listing by real estate agent Malcolm Hasman says annual property taxes are $49,759 and $4,762 for maintenance fees.

Katz made his fortune in the pharmaceutical business. According to Forbes, the 56-year-old is the 13th richest person in Canada.

