The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Over Racially Insensitive Sweatshirt

The Weeknd has ended his partnership with H&M after the fashion retailer released a racially insensitve photo of a black boy modelling a green sweatshirt that reads, "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle."

The 27-year-old singer made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning, stating he was "shocked and embarrassed by this photo."

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i'm deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

The image went viral on social media on Sunday, sparking backlash against the Swedish retailer. Not only were people shocked and appalled by the image, but many also called for a boycott.

Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says 'coolest monkey in the jungle'?



I mean. What. pic.twitter.com/6AJfMdQS4L — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) January 7, 2018

They had the option of two other hoodies in that collection but they decided to go with one that labelling a black child as 'the coolest monkey in the jungle'. Comparing black people with monkeys has a long, dark history. H&M had a whole team who reviewed and proceeded with it. — Sara (@sara28aa_) January 8, 2018

Can't be more confused and disgusted. H&M decided to put the black boy in a "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" hoody and the white boy in a "Survival Expert" hoody. Can't believe it's 2018 and this offensive sickening racism still exists. We all must boycott H&M till they apologize. pic.twitter.com/OdynDKupjS — BASH (@XIBash) January 8, 2018

In a statement to HuffPost Canada, a spokesperson for H&M Canada said, "We completely understand and agree with [The Weeknd's] reaction to the image. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. We have removed the image from all our channels and the sweater is no longer for sale in our stores. We will also look into our internal routines to avoid such situations in the future."

The spokesperson also added that the company "will continue the discussion with The Weeknd and his team separately."

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, began collaborating with H&M last year and released two successful 2017 collections with the retailer: Spring Icons and The Weeknd Collection.

Many fans praised the singer for taking a stand against the company.

