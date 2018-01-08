All Sections
    LIVING
    01/08/2018 16:14 EST | Updated 37 minutes ago

    The Weeknd Cuts Ties With H&M Over Racially Insensitive Sweatshirt

    "I'm deeply offended."

    The Weeknd has ended his partnership with H&M after the fashion retailer released a racially insensitve photo of a black boy modelling a green sweatshirt that reads, "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle."

    The 27-year-old singer made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning, stating he was "shocked and embarrassed by this photo."

    The image went viral on social media on Sunday, sparking backlash against the Swedish retailer. Not only were people shocked and appalled by the image, but many also called for a boycott.

    In a statement to HuffPost Canada, a spokesperson for H&M Canada said, "We completely understand and agree with [The Weeknd's] reaction to the image. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. We have removed the image from all our channels and the sweater is no longer for sale in our stores. We will also look into our internal routines to avoid such situations in the future."

    The spokesperson also added that the company "will continue the discussion with The Weeknd and his team separately."

    The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, began collaborating with H&M last year and released two successful 2017 collections with the retailer: Spring Icons and The Weeknd Collection.

    Many fans praised the singer for taking a stand against the company.

