Celine Dion Was Humped By A Female Fan Onstage At Las Vegas Show

The singer received a round of applause for reacting calmly and kindly to a woman storming her stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, on Jan. 5 . The audience cheered and clapped for Dion, who thanked her fans for their patience and said some people go through a lot and some people need to talk.