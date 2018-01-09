Guys, Just Don't Try Gwyneth Paltrow's New Coffee Enema Kit, OK?

Enough, Gwyneth Paltrow.

First she told us we should be steaming our vaginas. Then she told us we should be putting jade eggs in our vaginas. Then she told us we should get stung by bees (... in our vaginas? Not specifically? Her instructions were unclear).

But now Paltrow's infamous lifestyle website Goop is once again attempting to invade our orifices by promoting an at-home coffee enema, and we're done.

The Implant O'Rama (sounds comfy, though) coffee enema is shared in Goop's new Beauty and Wellness Detox Guide under the "supercharge your detox" section. It sells for $135 US and essentially involves shooting a mixture of coffee and water up your butt.

Experts are, predictably, warning people not to try this.

"Dangerous, dumb, and, um, disgusting," tweeted Timothy Caulfield, a University of Alberta professor of health law and science policy, and author of Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?: When Celebrity Culture And Science Clash.

No, no, no! #GwynethPaltrow pushing an at-home coffee enema kit? Dangerous, dumb and, um, disgusting. This was a big theme when I met with Dr. Junger, @GwynethPaltrow's doc, researching book. He has recommended frequent (daily) colonics. Insanity. @DrJenGunter#Detoxpic.twitter.com/njEzuWjhC2 — Timothy Caulfield (@CaulfieldTim) January 5, 2018

"Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup. It is only meant to access your colon from the top," well-known Canadian OB-GYN and pain medicine physician Dr. Jen Gunter wrote in a blog that was re-published by The Guardian.

"There is no data to suggest that a 'colonic helps with the elimination of the waste that is transiting the colon on its way out'," she explained, referring to claims made by Goop's go-to doctor, Alejandro Junger, in an article linked below the Implant O'Rama on the Goop website.

"That is what bowel movements do," Gunter wrote.

Further, there are real risks associated with colonics, Gunter wrote, including bowel perforation, damaging intestinal bacteria, abdominal pain, vomiting, and kidney failure. And infections can be spread via the tubing, she added.

"Coffee enemas and colonics offer no health benefit. The biology used to support these therapies is unsound and there can be very real complications," Gunter said.

Because of the potential risks and complications, most doctors don't recommend enemas unless someone is having trouble moving their stool or is preparing for a medical colon procedure, Bruce Y. Lee, associate professor of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, wrote in Forbes.

"You may not want to get an enema unless you really need one. Your body has a natural way of cleaning your colon. It is called pooping," Lee wrote.

Lee also pointed to several medical case studies of people who burned their rectums giving themselves coffee enemas.

"And you thought burning your tongue on hot coffee hurts," he wrote.

This isn't the first time health experts have sounded the alarm on products promoted by Goop. In 2015, Goop recommended vaginal steaming, which was immediately criticized by OB-GYNs who warned the steaming could cause burns and disturb the delicate balance of bacteria in the vagina, according to Insider.

When Goop promoted "jade eggs for your yoni" in 2017, OB-GYNs again cautioned people not to follow Goop's advice.

"Jade is porous which could allow bacteria to get inside and so the egg could act like a fomite. This is not good, in case you were wondering. It could be a risk factor for bacterial vaginosis or even the potentially deadly toxic shock syndrome," Gunter wrote at the time.

Goop has also promoted Ayurvedic herbs or supplements, goat milk cleanses, and Paltrow once boasted that she tried a treatment involving being stung by bees — none of which health experts recommend.

