The driver of a sidewalk snowplow is dead after being struck by a freight train in London, Ont.

The train is stopped at the tracks near Colborne and York streets for an ongoing investigation, according to London police. Several roads crossing tracks are also closed.

Police confirmed the snowplow driver died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to CTV reporter Marek Sutherland.

Train stopped on tracks in the area of Colborne and York Streets in relation to an ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area. Multiple roads closed at this time crossing tracks from Ridout to Adelaide Street. #ldnontpic.twitter.com/vQNJbA2TmM — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 9, 2018

Here's the scene at the train crossing on Colbourne St. Where earlier a freight train collided with a side walk plow. #LDNontpic.twitter.com/XpzmrrkBSZ — Marek Sutherland (@MarekCTV) January 9, 2018

The train belongs to CN Rail, according to CBC News.

More to come.

