All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    01/09/2018 11:26 EST | Updated 12 minutes ago

    London, Ont. Freight Train Strikes Snowplow, Killing 1 Person: Reports

    The train belongs to CN Rail.

    JP Moczulski / Reuters
    Rail cars sit in the CN MacMillan Yard in Toronto February 10, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski (CANADA)

    The driver of a sidewalk snowplow is dead after being struck by a freight train in London, Ont.

    The train is stopped at the tracks near Colborne and York streets for an ongoing investigation, according to London police. Several roads crossing tracks are also closed.

    Police confirmed the snowplow driver died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to CTV reporter Marek Sutherland.

    The train belongs to CN Rail, according to CBC News.

    More to come.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:CN RailColborne streetLondon OntarioNewsYork streets