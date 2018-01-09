Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was a standout on the 2018 Golden Globes for more reasons than one.

Not only did her stunning embroidered gown and matching coat wow on the red carpet, but it also went against the unofficial black dress code that Hollywood adhered to in support of the Me Too and Time's Up movements.

Instead, Tatna opted for a bright red hue, making her attire pop against the sea of black.

HFPA president Meher Tatna attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7.

The all-black ensembles at the Globes were meant to show solidarity with victims of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination, which is why Tatna took some heat for not appearing to support the cause.

@mehertatna did you not get the email about wearing black to demonstrate and support an end to sexual harassment of women. @goldenglobespic.twitter.com/Y0c39eOwzR — Country First (@DonChaney2) January 8, 2018

I'm not really into what people wear to award shows, but.. why on earth did @mehertatna not wear black! She has such an important role with the #goldenglobes#timeisup She is the success story for Indian descendents like myself #colourmatters — Jessy Rajan (@JessRaRa) January 8, 2018

But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tatna revealed she had a good reason for not wearing black. "It is a cultural thing," the Mumbai-born journalist explained. "When you have a celebration, you don't wear black."

Tatna also noted that her mother helped her pick out the outfit weeks earlier. "So this is, for my mom," she added.

While Tatna didn't wear the dark hue, she did wear a Time's Up pin to raise awareness of sexual assault and to show her support.

A post shared by Booth (@boothmoore) on Jan 4, 2018 at 2:34pm PST

"I do have my Time's Up button, so [I'm] standing in solidarity with all these other women," she reassured ET. "The HFPA is 60 per cent women, we'll have our stories. We are also journalists, so anybody who expresses themselves, especially on this topic, we are in solidarity with."

Tatna wasn't the only Golden Globes attendee who didn't wear black. Actress Blanca Blanco and model Barbara Meier also opted for bright hues.

Blanca Blanco on the 2018 Golden Globe red carpet.

"Wearing red does not mean I am against the movement," Blanco told Fox News. "I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices."

On Twitter, the 36-year-old actess continued to defend her fashion choice, writing, "The issue is bigger than my dress colour" and "Shaming is part of the problem."

Similarly, German model Meier — who wore a colourful floral gown — revealed on Instagram that she chose not to wear black as a symbol of empowerment.

Barbara Meier attends Focus Features Golden Globe Awards After Party on Jan. 7.

"We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. U.S. women should shine, be colourful, and sparkle," she wrote. "In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength."

