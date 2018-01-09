Nothing says "I love you" more than a personalized gift from your significant other. After all, not only does it prove you know them best, but it shows that you care enough to get them something truly special.

So this Feb. 14, forget the chocolate and flowers! Instead, check out our list below of 20 personalized Valentine's Day gifts that are guaranteed to impress your partner.

1. Engraved cufflinks

Buy it here: Etsy, $37.39

2. Monogram journal

Buy it here: Anthropologie, $18

3. Hogwarts house throw blanket

Buy it here: PBteen, $90.66

4. Personalized map art

Buy it here: Etsy, $74.63

5. Custom coasters

Buy it here: Etsy, $8.71+

6. Custom mug

Buy it here: Etsy, $15.20+

7. Superhero wallet

Buy it here: Etsy, $52.11+

8. Monogram tote bag

Buy it here: Etsy, $32.17+

9. Zodiac necklace

Etsy

Buy it here: Etsy, $32.17

10. Custom watercolour portrait

Buy it here: Etsy, $200

11. Personalized "Game of Thrones" cutting board

Buy it here: Etsy, $38.59+

12. Custom iPhone case

Buy it here: Etsy, $32.17+

13. Custom flask

Buy it here: Etsy, $12.80

14. Leather passport cover

Buy it here: Etsy, $21.83+

15. Custom art print

Buy it here: Etsy, $25.73

16. Birthstone necklace with initial

Buy it here: Etsy, $16.73

17. Chinese zodiac charm

Buy it here: Etsy, $12.87

18. Custom journal

Buy it here: Etsy, $12.50

19. Alpha mug

Buy it here: Chapters, $5

20. Zodiac candles

Buy it here: Etsy, $25.73+

