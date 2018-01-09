All Sections
    • LIVING
    01/09/2018 14:42 EST | Updated 6 hours ago

    Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts That Show How Much You Care

    These will earn you major bonus points.

    shironosov via Getty Images

    Nothing says "I love you" more than a personalized gift from your significant other. After all, not only does it prove you know them best, but it shows that you care enough to get them something truly special.

    So this Feb. 14, forget the chocolate and flowers! Instead, check out our list below of 20 personalized Valentine's Day gifts that are guaranteed to impress your partner.

    1. Engraved cufflinks

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $37.39

    2. Monogram journal

    Anthropologie

    Buy it here: Anthropologie, $18

    3. Hogwarts house throw blanket

    PBteen

    Buy it here: PBteen, $90.66

    4. Personalized map art

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $74.63

    5. Custom coasters

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $8.71+

    6. Custom mug

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $15.20+

    7. Superhero wallet

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $52.11+

    8. Monogram tote bag

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $32.17+

    9. Zodiac necklace

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $32.17

    10. Custom watercolour portrait

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $200

    11. Personalized "Game of Thrones" cutting board

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $38.59+

    12. Custom iPhone case

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $32.17+

    13. Custom flask

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $12.80

    14. Leather passport cover

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $21.83+

    15. Custom art print

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $25.73

    16. Birthstone necklace with initial

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $16.73

    17. Chinese zodiac charm

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $12.87

    18. Custom journal

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $12.50

    19. Alpha mug

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Chapters, $5

    20. Zodiac candles

    Etsy

    Buy it here: Etsy, $25.73+

