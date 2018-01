LIFESTYLE

Octothorpe: Find Out About The Word Created In The Same Room As The Telephone

Do you know where the word for the pound sign came from? HuffPost Canada lets you in on this 'Oh, Interesting' fact in their latest video. Coined by Bell scientists, the hashtag, which used to be called the octothorpe, was invented in the same room as the telephone. Imagine saying "Octothorpe outfit of the day"? We can't either.