Many lists of the top cities in the world to visit include Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto or Montreal.

Not this one.

The New York Times released its list of the 52 places to visit in 2018 on Wednesday, and it only contains one Canadian destination: Saskatoon.

The city came in 18th on the paper's list.

In a blurb, the NYT's Seth Sherwood praises Saskatoon's new Remai Modern museum for its "world-class modernist architecture and an 8,000-work collection"

Cities were picked by the paper's regular contributors, who had to describe why their chosen location was worth visiting this year specifically.

The @nytimes has named Saskatoon #18 out of the top 52 places in the world to visit for 2018. The only Canadian City on the list. Highlighting the opening of the @RemaiModern.



Welcome World! Come for the art, stay for the people. https://t.co/Uy3lrPaYmL — Charlie Clark (@charlieclarkyxe) January 10, 2018

"We also aim for a geographic and thematic diversity," the paper said. "And we look for a mix of destinations both well-known and off the beaten path." That explains why hugely popular spots like London or Paris didn't make the cut.

The NYT's 2017 list, by contrast, named Canada as a whole as the top destination for travellers.

"Canada is huge — the second-largest country by area," the paper said at the time. "It's also a world unto itself, with cosmopolitan cities, barely explored natural wonders and everything in between.

So... BIG NEWS: I'm the new #52places traveler for the New York Times! Leaving for #NewOrleans in a week in a half. Send packing tips! Join me here and on IG at @alphajada! My @nymag family, you know how much I love you and will miss you. ❤️🎉🛫 https://t.co/TromiNI9mdpic.twitter.com/YYCRaq8zyt — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) January 10, 2018

For its 2018 rankings, the NYT decided to hire one person to go to every single city on its list. New York magazine's Jada Yuan will start her adventure in New Orleans, which placed first in the paper's rankings.

