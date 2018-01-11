Meghan Markle will become part of the Royal Family this year, but she's not letting that stop her from dancing to her own beat.

At her first public engagement of 2018, the former "Suits" star stepped out in London with her fiancé Prince Harry, sporting a rather unconventional hairstyle (for the Royal Family, that is): a messy bun.

It's reportedly taboo for royals to have their hair looking less than perfect, with loose strands falling in their face. The Duchess of Cambridge, for instance, is known for sporting a classic chignon when opting for an updo, and often wears a hairnet as well, to make sure the look stays flawless.

The Duchess of Cambridge in Germany on July 19, 2017.

As a result, royal fans had mixed feelings about Markle's casual hairstyle. While some loved it for being so relatable, others couldn't help but raise their eyebrows.

Love that Meghan Markle looks like she just chucked her hair up in a bun 2 minutes before she had to leave the palace. Relatable princess. I like it. — Hannah (@HannahHanzie) January 9, 2018

Yes Meghan Markle! What woman with long hair doesn't shove it up in a messy bun? https://t.co/cTyJknst9W — Lauren Wheeler (@lm_wheeler) January 11, 2018

Unofficial critique of Meghan Markle's style: I like the outfit, even the bulky scarf, but please tidy the hair --- it's a tad too messy https://t.co/3mw4E18g69 — WriteRoyalty (@WriteRoyalty) January 9, 2018

The untidy topknot was not becoming. Ok these two need to grow up they aren't teens or in their 20's anymore. Harry is early 30's and Meghan is almost 40. She can't keep pushing the envelope, eventually the Queen is going to step in and take her to task. We need dignity. — Judy (@jcannon685) January 9, 2018

This isn't the first time Markle has broken an unofficial royal rule though, so it's not surprising the former actress is doing things her way. Previously, the 36-year-old went bare-legged to her wedding announcement in November (most royals would wear pantyhose) and later wore a semi-sheer dress for her official engagement photos with Harry.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59am PST

The royals have quite a few fashion protocols they have to follow. Some of the biggest "don'ts" include wearing colourful nail polish, showing cleavage, and wearing wedges in front of the Queen.

As a result, not even Her Majesty is exempt from making a fashion misstep. Back in December, for instance, she accidentally matched her guests, Nigerian High Commissioner George Oguntade and his wife Modupe Adewemimo, when they arrived for a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:10am PST

The trio all wore similar vibrant purple attire, which is the colour that has long been associated with royalty and, in the past, was only allowed to be worn by close members of the Royal Family, Harper's Bazaar reports.

Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, was also known for breaking royal protocol and famously disregarded the rule to wear gloves in public because she thought the accessory made interactions impersonal.

The late Diana, Princess of Wales meets children in an area of Sarajevo in Bosnia.

"She liked to hold hands when visiting people or shake hands and have direct contact," Eleri Lynn, the curator of a fashion exhibition on Princess Diana, told Hello magazine. "She also stopped wearing hats because she said, 'You can't cuddle a child in a hat.'"

Whether or not Markle is taking a rebellious fashion cue from Diana, we're excited to see how she develops her own style when she becomes a royal.

The 36-year-old will tie the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.