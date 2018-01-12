All Sections
    01/12/2018 16:47 EST

    These 20 Adorable Valentine's Day Children's Crafts Make Great Gifts

    And they're fun for kids to create, too.

    SeventyFour via Getty Images

    The great thing about having kids is with a little craftiness (or a clear set of crafting instructions) you're covered pretty much any time you need to give a holiday gift to someone in your family.

    Press a baby handprint on some canvas, write "I love you, Daddy," and bam! You just created a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift that will bring tears to the eyes of the receiver. Even if your kids are too old for footprint and handprint art, homemade gifts and crafts make great presents, and are fun for kids, too.

    Whether you're looking for homemade gift ideas or just want to spend an afternoon crafting with your little ones, these 20 Valentine's Day crafts are bound to be a hit.

    1. Valentine's Day heart fingerprint tree craft

    Easy Peasy And Fun

    Learn how: Easy Peasy And Fun

    2. Yarn hearts

    Aunt Peaches

    Learn how: Aunt Peaches

    3. Baby handprint flowers

    NANNY SHECANDO

    Learn how: NANNY SHECANDO

    4. Daddy and baby deer footprint art

    Learn how: leahannecreations

    5. Heart peacock craft

    i heart arts n crafts

    Learn how: i heart arts n crafts

    6. Valentine's Day pizza paper plate craft

    Surviving a Teacher's Salary

    Learn how: Surviving A Teacher's Salary

    7. Heart stamps

    Craftulate

    Learn how: Craftulate

    8. Paper plate love birds

    Arty Crafty Kids

    Learn how:Arty Crafty Kids

    9. Valentine's Day heart caterpillar

    Crafty Morning

    Learn how:Crafty Morning

    10. ASL I love you card

    Busy Mommy Media

    Learn how:Busy Mommy Media

    11. Handprint and footprint love canvas

    Rio Grande Valley Moms Blog

    Learn how:Rio Grande Valley Moms Blog

    12. Rainbow heart suncatchers

    Fireflies and Mud Pies

    Learn how: Fireflies and Mud Pies

    13. Valentine popsicle stick craft

    Craft Create Cook

    Learn how:Craft Create Cook

    14. Mess-free heart art

    The Best Ideas For Kids
    ​​​

    Learn how:The Best Ideas For Kids

    15. Baby footprint heart card

    Jany Claire

    Learn how: Jany Claire

    16. Heart-shaped ninja turtle craft

    Housing A Forest

    Learn how:Housing A Forest

    17. Valentine's Day wind chimes

    No Time For Flash Cards

    Learn how: No Time For Flash Cards

    18. Valentine crowns

    Paper and Glue

    Learn how:Paper And Glue

    19. Handprint monkey Valentine craft

    Crafty Morning

    Learn how:Crafty Morning

    20. Salt dough handprint frame

    Messy Little Monster

    Learn how:Messy Little Monster

