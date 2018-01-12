These 20 Adorable Valentine's Day Children's Crafts Make Great Gifts

The great thing about having kids is — with a little craftiness (or a clear set of crafting instructions) — you're covered pretty much any time you need to give a holiday gift to someone in your family.
Press a baby handprint on some canvas, write "I love you, Daddy," and bam! You just created a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift that will bring tears to the eyes of the receiver. Even if your kids are too old for footprint and handprint art, homemade gifts and crafts make great presents, and are fun for kids, too.
Whether you're looking for homemade gift ideas or just want to spend an afternoon crafting with your little ones, these 20 Valentine's Day crafts are bound to be a hit.
1. Valentine's Day heart fingerprint tree craft
Learn how: Easy Peasy And Fun
2. Yarn hearts
Learn how: Aunt Peaches
3. Baby handprint flowers
Learn how: NANNY SHECANDO
4. Daddy and baby deer footprint art
Learn how: leahannecreations
5. Heart peacock craft
Learn how: i heart arts n crafts
6. Valentine's Day pizza paper plate craft
Learn how: Surviving A Teacher's Salary
7. Heart stamps
Learn how: Craftulate
8. Paper plate love birds
Learn how:Arty Crafty Kids
9. Valentine's Day heart caterpillar
Learn how:Crafty Morning
10. ASL I love you card
Learn how:Busy Mommy Media
11. Handprint and footprint love canvas
Learn how:Rio Grande Valley Moms Blog
12. Rainbow heart suncatchers
Learn how: Fireflies and Mud Pies
13. Valentine popsicle stick craft
Learn how:Craft Create Cook
14. Mess-free heart art
Learn how:The Best Ideas For Kids
15. Baby footprint heart card
Learn how: Jany Claire
16. Heart-shaped ninja turtle craft
Learn how:Housing A Forest
17. Valentine's Day wind chimes
Learn how: No Time For Flash Cards
18. Valentine crowns
Learn how:Paper And Glue
19. Handprint monkey Valentine craft
Learn how:Crafty Morning
20. Salt dough handprint frame
Learn how:Messy Little Monster
