With how expensive housing in Toronto is, $750,000 for a house downtown sounds pretty decent, right?

Well, when they say something's too good to be true, it probably is.

This two-bedroom row house might sound like a good deal based on location alone — it's near Trinity Bellwoods Park and many great amenities. Houses in the neighbourhood on average go for more than $1 million. This listing's pictures speak for themselves.

It doesn't look bad on the outside. Nice and red.

The exterior of the house.

The inside tells a different story. It needs of a lot of love, to put it lightly.

"Just Needs Tlc, Renovations And Remodeling To Become Your Dream Home!" the listing reads rather optimistically.

The two-storey home, which is more than 100 years old, started to gain attention on social media after journalist Lauren Pelley tweeted a link to the listing.

Definitely not creepy.

Real estate in Toronto had a volatile 2017, with sales dropping more than 18 per cent from an all-time high the year prior. New mortgage rules are expected to slow the market down even more. Home prices in Ontario are expected to fall by another 2.2 per cent this year, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

Still, if you're interested in living in your own personal horror movie, or fancy a renovation challenge, 15 Rebecca St. may be worth checking out.

