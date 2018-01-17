Earlier this month, the 2018 Golden Globes raised awareness of sexual assault, harassment and gender inequality in the workplace. Not only did Hollywood stars sport all-black ensembles in solidarity with victims, but eight stars also made powerful statements by bringing female activists as their dates.

But now that the award show has come and gone, many people are left wondering, now what?

You Wore Black To The Golden Globes...Now What? https://t.co/kPhk0flCih via @lappthebrand - now this is al the REAL tea from the #goldenglobes that we should be talking about ☕️ — Leomie Anderson (@Leomie_Anderson) January 8, 2018

Despite the lack of a new all-black red carpet presence, the Time's Up movement is only picking up steam, as celebrities are now putting their Golden Globes' outfits up for auction, to raise money for the initiative's legal defence fund.

Reese Witherspoon at the 2018 Golden Globes Jan. 7.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Time's Up, EBay, and Condé Nast will be teaming up to run the auction starting Friday, Jan. 19.

Celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Daniel Kaluuya, and many more have willingly donated their black dresses and tuxedos to the initiative. Designers include Versace, Zac Posen, Prada, Calvin Klein, Balenciaga and Vera Wang, among others.

'Get Out' star Daniel Kaluuya attends the 2018 Golden Globes.

"We're thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment," said Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, which oversees Time's Up's legal defence fund.

While not everyone can afford a designer gown or tux, W magazine notes that EBay has made the auction accessible to everyone.

If you're an EBay user who donates $25 US or more to Time's Up's legal defence fund, you'll be entered into a raffle to win one of three designer gowns: Stella McCartney worn by Claire Foy, Diane von Furstenberg worn by Madeline Brewer, or Rosie Assoulin worn by Mandy Moore.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Madeline Brewer arrives at the Golden Globe Awards.

"Through this auction powered by EBay for Charity, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time's Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct," said Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director and Vogue's editor-in-chief.

Time's Up was launched on Jan. 1 by more than 300 women in Hollywood in the hopes of ending "systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace." The initiative's defence fund will help subsidize legal support services to victims of sexual harassment or discrimination in the workplace.

Bidding on Golden Globes' outfits will begin at 12 p.m. EST on Jan. 19, and run until Jan. 26.

Also on HuffPost: