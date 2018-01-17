No one bats an eye when a male ob-gyn walks into a delivery room.

And it's more and more common to be coached through labour by nurses who are men. But a male midwife? Chances are you've never seen one. Even the name "midwife" — the root of which means "with woman" — suggests that men need not apply.

But Spencer Sawyer, a second-year midwifery student at Ryerson University in Toronto, is turning that notion on its head. Sawyer is set to become the program's first male graduate. When he starts practising, he'll be one of only a handful registered male midwives in all of Canada.

"I suppose it's like a family business — I come from a family of labour and delivery nurses," Sawyer told Ryerson Today, adding that his mother and grandmother were both labour and delivery nurses, and his own birth was attended by his great aunt.

I spent all day with my adorable nieces, and brought very little of my kit with me to my hometown, so you'll have to settle for a cheesy photo this #skillsunday as I ramble about suturing! As a student midwife, this can be one of the most intimidating, i... https://t.co/QHTYxNB5eApic.twitter.com/n0F7yo0hAd — Spencer Sawyer, SM (@mr_midwife) December 17, 2017

Sawyer, who goes by the handle "Mr. Midwife" on social media, has been using his novelty to help spread education and awareness about labour and delivery, he told Ryerson Today.

He's been documenting his journey at Ryerson on Instagram since February last year, posting photos of learning clinical skills such as how to insert IVs and suture the perineum, and study sessions dedicated to the pelvic floor.

"As someone without female reproductive anatomy, I'm feeling quite humbled as I dive into this material, and am feeling especially charged to learn this aspect of reproductive health very, VERY well," Sawyer wrote on Instagram.

This past December, Sawyer launched "31 Days of Midwifery" to spend the month "giving out knowledge and celebrating birth," he wrote.

True to his promise, Sawyer posted every day for 31 days on topics ranging from fetal position and oxytocin (a hormone) to hyperemesis gravidarum (a pregnancy complication characterized by severe nausea and vomiting) and fetoscopes (a tool used to listen to a fetus' heart).

Sawyer has also used social media to raise awareness about queer parenthood, how LGBTQ people start families, and how midwives can support them. Pregnant people are often a spectacle no matter who they are, Sawyer wrote on Instagram, but that's even more true "when your partnership, or your identity, varies from what people expect of pregnant families."

"I won't assume. I'll spend time on my own learning, so clients don't have to teach me. I'll ask questions to get answers I absolutely need, not to feed my curiosity. I'll apologize, commit to change, and keep from making slip-ups about me. Keep an open heart, an open mind, and a commitment to justice – traits that serve well regardless of who you care for," Sawyer wrote.

What brought Sawyer to midwifery, he wrote in another post, is that midwives support informed choice.

"When you work with a midwife, you enter a relationship where you remain the chief decision-maker of your care. Midwives are committed to providing information and evidence about all of the decisions involved in pregnancy/birth/post-partum, and you decide what is best for you," Sawyer wrote.

"We love that the ranks of male midwives in Canada are growing!" the Canadian Association of Midwives wrote in a Facebook post about Sawyer.

Male midwives in Canada

There are currently over 1,500 midwives working in Canada, according to the Canadian Association of Midwives (CAM) website. In 2012, Otis Kryzanauskas became Canada's only male midwife (his predecessor retired in 1997, according to CBC News). He is the only male midwife to graduate from Canadian midwifery education programs, CAM confirmed in an email to HuffPost Canada.

There is currently one male enrolled in a midwifery program in Quebec, CAM said.

In Manitoba, where registered midwives are not required to be a member of their professional association, the College of Midwives of Manitoba knows of one male midwife practising in the province, they confirmed in a phone call with HuffPost Canada.

Kryzanauskas, who was raised by a midwife, told CBC in 2013 that he believed midwifery was his true calling.

"I think it is a phenomenal opportunity that any person would be lucky to be a part of," he said. "Not just males or females."

