20 Valentine's Day Gifts For Him When You've Run Out Of Ideas

Ah, Valentine's Day.
Whether you love it or loathe it, you don't want to be empty handed if your love interest comes through with a gift for you. Plus, there really is nothing nicer than showing your partner that you care by giving them a thoughtful gift.
But what do you even get a guy for Valentine's Day, especially if you've run out of ideas? Sex? Sure, but we couldn't assemble a list for that, so here are 20 wrappable items that will make any man grateful you thought of them.
(You can do that other thing after the gift giving).
1. Dad Husband Legend mug
Costs: $10.50
Get it at: Indigo
2. Bicycle cufflinks
Costs: $29
Get it at: Simons
3. Diesel Ray lips socks
Costs: $14
Get it at: The Bay
4. Top Shelf Graffiti 3-piece decanter set
Costs: $119.99
Get it at:Bed Bath And Beyond
5. Poems That Make Grown Men Cry by Anthony Holden and Ben Holden
Costs: $21
Get it at: Urban Outfitters
6. Bow Tie Tuesday's pre-tied floral bow tie
Costs: $49.50
Get it at:The Bay
7. "Game of Thrones" wooden beer mug
Costs: $19.31
Get it at: Etsy
8. Beatles "Abbey Road" on vinyl
Costs: $37.99
Get it at:Indigo
9. Traced heart shirt
Costs: $69
Get it at: Simons
10. Billy Jealousy beard envy kit
Costs: $35
Get it at: The Bay
11. Modern satchel tribe
Costs: $388
Get it at: Roots
12. Print boxer briefs — pizza
Costs: $17
Get it at:Gap
13. W&P Designs homemade gin kit
Costs: $59
Get it at: Urban Outfitters
14. "I pick you" personalized guitar picks
Costs: $18.02
Get it at:Etsy
15. Celestron PowerSeeker 60EQ telescope
Costs: $109.99
Get it at:Costco
16. Meat: Everything You Need To Know by Pat LaFrieda and Carolynn Carreño
Costs: $42.77
Get it at: Indigo
17. Ninja multi-serve coffee bar
Costs: $199.99 on sale (regular price $289.99)
Get it at: Canadian Tire
18. Solo radio
Costs: $104.25
Get it at: Nordstrom
19. CLIC card iPhone 7 and 7 Plus case
Costs: $65.19
Get it at:Nordstrom
20. Valentines Day beer labels
Costs: $15.44
Get it at:Etsy
