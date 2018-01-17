20 Valentine's Day Gifts For Him When You've Run Out Of Ideas

Ah, Valentine's Day.

Whether you love it or loathe it, you don't want to be empty handed if your love interest comes through with a gift for you. Plus, there really is nothing nicer than showing your partner that you care by giving them a thoughtful gift.

But what do you even get a guy for Valentine's Day, especially if you've run out of ideas? Sex? Sure, but we couldn't assemble a list for that, so here are 20 wrappable items that will make any man grateful you thought of them.

(You can do that other thing after the gift giving).

1. Dad Husband Legend mug

Costs: $10.50

Get it at: Indigo

2. Bicycle cufflinks

Costs: $29

Get it at: Simons

3. Diesel Ray lips socks

Costs: $14

Get it at: The Bay

4. Top Shelf Graffiti 3-piece decanter set

Costs: $119.99

Get it at:Bed Bath And Beyond

5. Poems That Make Grown Men Cry by Anthony Holden and Ben Holden

Costs: $21

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

6. Bow Tie Tuesday's pre-tied floral bow tie

Costs: $49.50

Get it at:The Bay

7. "Game of Thrones" wooden beer mug

Costs: $19.31

Get it at: Etsy

8. Beatles "Abbey Road" on vinyl

Costs: $37.99

Get it at:Indigo

9. Traced heart shirt

Costs: $69

Get it at: Simons

10. Billy Jealousy beard envy kit

Costs: $35

Get it at: The Bay

11. Modern satchel tribe

Costs: $388

Get it at: Roots

12. Print boxer briefs — pizza

Costs: $17

Get it at:Gap

13. W&P Designs homemade gin kit

Costs: $59

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

14. "I pick you" personalized guitar picks

Costs: $18.02

Get it at:Etsy

15. Celestron PowerSeeker 60EQ telescope

Costs: $109.99

Get it at:Costco

16. Meat: Everything You Need To Know by Pat LaFrieda and Carolynn Carreño

Costs: $42.77

Get it at: Indigo

17. Ninja multi-serve coffee bar

Costs: $199.99 on sale (regular price $289.99)

Get it at: Canadian Tire

18. Solo radio

Costs: $104.25

Get it at: Nordstrom

19. CLIC card iPhone 7 and 7 Plus case

Costs: $65.19

Get it at:Nordstrom

20. Valentines Day beer labels

Costs: $15.44

Get it at:Etsy

