All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    01/17/2018 17:14 EST | Updated 6 hours ago

    20 Valentine's Day Gifts For Him When You've Run Out Of Ideas

    No, sex doesn't count.

    Ridofranz via Getty Images

    Ah, Valentine's Day.

    Whether you love it or loathe it, you don't want to be empty handed if your love interest comes through with a gift for you. Plus, there really is nothing nicer than showing your partner that you care by giving them a thoughtful gift.

    But what do you even get a guy for Valentine's Day, especially if you've run out of ideas? Sex? Sure, but we couldn't assemble a list for that, so here are 20 wrappable items that will make any man grateful you thought of them.

    (You can do that other thing after the gift giving).

    1. Dad Husband Legend mug

    Indigo

    Costs: $10.50

    Get it at: Indigo

    2. Bicycle cufflinks

    Simons

    Costs: $29

    Get it at: Simons

    3. Diesel Ray lips socks

    The Bay

    Costs: $14

    Get it at: The Bay

    4. Top Shelf Graffiti 3-piece decanter set

    Bed Bath And Beyond

    Costs: $119.99

    Get it at:Bed Bath And Beyond

    5. Poems That Make Grown Men Cry by Anthony Holden and Ben Holden

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $21

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    6. Bow Tie Tuesday's pre-tied floral bow tie

    The Bay

    Costs: $49.50

    Get it at:The Bay

    7. "Game of Thrones" wooden beer mug

    CarpentryWorkshopArt/Etsy

    Costs: $19.31

    Get it at: Etsy

    8. Beatles "Abbey Road" on vinyl

    Indigo

    Costs: $37.99

    Get it at:Indigo

    9. Traced heart shirt

    Simons

    Costs: $69

    Get it at: Simons

    10. Billy Jealousy beard envy kit

    The Bay

    Costs: $35

    Get it at: The Bay

    11. Modern satchel tribe

    Roots

    Costs: $388

    Get it at: Roots

    12. Print boxer briefs — pizza

    Gap

    Costs: $17

    Get it at:Gap

    13. W&P Designs homemade gin kit

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $59

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    14. "I pick you" personalized guitar picks

    MetalandIdea/Etsy

    Costs: $18.02

    Get it at:Etsy

    15. Celestron PowerSeeker 60EQ telescope

    Costco

    Costs: $109.99

    Get it at:Costco

    16. Meat: Everything You Need To Know by Pat LaFrieda and Carolynn Carreño

    Indigo

    Costs: $42.77

    Get it at: Indigo

    17. Ninja multi-serve coffee bar

    Canadian Tire

    Costs: $199.99 on sale (regular price $289.99)

    Get it at: Canadian Tire

    18. Solo radio

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $104.25

    Get it at: Nordstrom

    19. CLIC card iPhone 7 and 7 Plus case

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $65.19

    Get it at:Nordstrom

    20. Valentines Day beer labels

    PaprikaPaperie/Etsy

    Costs: $15.44

    Get it at:Etsy

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Livingvalentine's dayvalentine's day giftsvalentine's day gifts for boyfriendvalentine's day gifts for himvalentine's day gifts for men