Royal Wedding Traditions We Don't Typically See In Canada

Is it May yet? Now that the excitement of the holidays is long gone, we can start counting down the days until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" in what is sure to be one of the highlights of the year!

According to the Daily Mail, the couple are planning a "white and classic wedding" and we already know the ceremony and reception will be gorgeous based on Markle's fantastic taste as a budding style icon and through her shuttered lifestyle site, The Tig.

But the two will also reportedly be planning some "quirky" elements to show their personalities.

Despite the quirkiness, there will be many traditional aspects incorporated into their big day, some of which will be new to Markle as they aren't typically how weddings are celebrated on this side of the pond.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement portrait.

Let's take a look at some of the British royal wedding traditions that we don't typically see here in Canada.

The cake

We may favour chocolate or vanilla sponge cakes, but the British royals generally still enjoy fruit cake.

There were some reports that Harry and Markle will have a banana-flavoured cake for their nuptials, and those rumours heated up after former royal chef Darren McGrady said in an interview that Prince Harry loves "anything with bananas."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding cake.

And while modern couples are opting for more simple, rustic wedding cakes (unless you're a celebrity), you can bet Harry and Markle will pick a massive, multi-layered cake for their wedding. After all, Prince William and Catherine's cake had eight tiers!

No tossing of the bouquet

Markle's single friends won't be lining up behind the bride as she tosses her bouquet.

In the past, the royal bride would leave her bouquet at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a tradition that was started by the late Queen Mum. However, with Markle and Harry getting married at St George's Chapel in Windsor and the grave being at Westminster Abbey, it is unlikely Markle will be able to follow the tradition.

Even still, she probably won't toss the bouquet out of respect for the royal tradition.

No ring bearer or flower girls

The bride will have a combination of page boys and bridesmaids who will walk down the aisle.

When Canadians think of bridesmaids, we imagine our best friends and close relatives, but Markle will be followed by a group of the couple's relatives' and friends' children who will fill these roles, just like Prince George and Princess Charlotte did for their Aunt Pippa's wedding last year.

Prince George at auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding.

According to reports, George and Charlotte will be a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, and Ivy Mulroney, the young daughter of Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney, will also be a bridesmaid (although some media outlets are reporting that she will be a flower girl).

An older bridesmaid

Most royal weddings only have younger bridesmaids, around age 10, give or take a few years, however the Duchess of Cambridge broke with tradition by having her sister, Pippa, by her side. (And we'll never forget it.)

Catherine and Pippa Middleton at the royal wedding.

Rumour has it that Markle is thinking about including her BFF and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, into the mix. Only time will tell!

No best man, either

Prince Harry will have someone by his side as he says "I do" to his bride, but that person's title isn't a best man. Instead, the term 'supporter' is used.

Prince Harry and Prince William at the royal wedding.

Aside from being there for the groom and attending to many of his needs, the supporter will also hold the rings, ensuring that they don't end up in the hands of a curious child.

Myrtle will make its appearance

Every bouquet since Queen Victoria has contained a sprig of myrtle. Queen Victoria loved the flower so much she planted a myrtle bush at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.

Markle may be carving out her own path in the Royal Family, but it would be safe to assume she will continue this good luck tradition.

Welsh gold

Since the late Queen Mum's wedding in 1923, all royal brides, including the Duchess of Cambridge, have had their wedding bands made from Welsh gold, which is three times more valuable than gold from South Africa or Australia.

Markle's engagement ring is made out of yellow gold, as Harry mentioned in their joint engagement interview that the metal is his fiancée's favourite. But it's likely that her wedding band will also be made out of Welsh gold.

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost: